Preble County Man Charged with Voyeurism

(EATON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson today announced the indictment of a Preble County man on voyeurism charges.

Joseph Wade Guthrie, 37, of Eaton, was indicted this morning in Preble County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, fifth-degree felonies.

An investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office found that Guthrie, in July, allegedly digitally recorded two minors in a place where the victims had an expectation of privacy.

Attorneys with Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

