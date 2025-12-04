Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions—Reserve Met, Bidding Open at $72M for Approved, 82-Story Miami Development on Biscayne Blvd

Fully Entitled 82-Story Tower with 959,568 square feet Unobstructed Bay, Port & Miami Beach Views from Prime Corner Sit Development Rights Flexible Program for Luxury Residential & Premier Hospitality Uses Unparalleled flexibility with endless potential revenue possibilities Last Developable Parcel of Scale in Downtown Miami & Brickell

Auction closes at Sotheby’s New York on 17 December in cooperation with ONE Commercial in association with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

This premier site presents a rare opportunity to shape Miami’s iconic skyline, and partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions ensures we will find a visionary buyer in just a fraction of the time” — Gabriel Flores, Vice President and Managing Broker of ONE Commercial

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding has officially opened at $72M for a rare, 82-story mixed-used development site at one of Miami’s most desirable addresses. Listed for $175 million in cooperation with Gabriel Flores of ONE Commercial in association with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, bidding will culminate on 17 December at Sotheby's New York.

Located at 340 Biscayne Boulevard, this rare offering presents unparalleled flexibility and significant revenue potential in one of Miami’s fastest-growing districts. Dubbed “Regalia on the Bay,” the site is one of the last developable parcels of this scale along Biscayne Boulevard and is zoned for a luxury, supertall mixed-use development. Designed by Arquitectonica, the proposed plans include 374 residential units, 120 hotel rooms, office and commercial space, and 500 parking spaces, creating a premier high-rise opportunity in a rapidly expanding corridor.

“Surrounded by landmark luxury towers within a high-growth corridor, this site represents an extraordinary chance to create a defining presence in the heart of Miami,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our global database is idyllic for a variety of properties with multiple uses, and this one is no exception. This auction will attract a wide variety of bidders who understand the unlimited potential and desirability of this coveted area.”

“Regalia on the Bay’s prime location epitomizes the city's transformation into a global luxury destination,” said Gabriel Flores, Vice President and Managing Broker of ONE Commercial. “This premier site presents a rare opportunity to shape Miami’s iconic skyline, and partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions ensures we will find a visionary buyer in just a fraction of the typical time.”

Situated in the heart of Downtown Miami, the corridor is distinguished by ultramodern residential towers, five-star hospitality, and an affluent urban demographic drawn by corporate migration and unparalleled waterfront lifestyle. Flanked by the landmark 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami and surrounded by Aston Martin Residences, the dynamic district represents the pinnacle of Miami's real estate evolution, attracting international investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking the ultimate urban experience.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

