Concierge Auctions Announces Historic Dec Lineup: Over Half a Billion USD for Global Sales in Abu Dhabi & New York City

Top properties from around the world to be auctioned live during Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week in the UAE and the firm’s end-of-year sale

This unprecedented half-billion-dollar portfolio represents a watershed moment in our nearly two-decade history. By bringing together the world's most exceptional properties during two marquee events.” — Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions presents over half a billion USD in global properties as part of its December auction lineup. The largest in the firm’s nearly 20-year history, the tailored selection features more than 30 of the world's finest properties spanning North America and Europe, including marquee properties in the French Riviera, Austria, Italy, Costa Rica, Miami, Palm Beach, Beverly Hills, Malibu, Lake Tahoe, Scottsdale, Maui, and throughout Texas. Bidding will culminate live on 5 December during Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week, and over the course of two days on 17 and 18 December at the firm’s end-of-year sale, held at separate venues at Sotheby’s New York and Pendry Manhattan West. Additional offerings will also close online throughout December.

"This unprecedented half-billion-dollar portfolio represents a watershed moment in our nearly two-decade history. By bringing together the world's most exceptional properties during two marquee events—our inaugural sales during Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week and at the iconic Breuer building—we're redefining the global luxury real estate landscape. These sales reflect our commitment to innovation and our unique ability to connect the world's most discerning buyers with truly extraordinary properties," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.

"We're proud to present the largest auction lineup in our company's history, strategically positioning these exceptional properties at the intersection of the world's most dynamic luxury markets. Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week allows us to showcase ultra-luxury real estate alongside world-class collections during one of the year's most significant cultural moments, while day one of our New York sale marks a historic first—bringing the gavel down on luxury real estate at Sotheby's new global headquarters on Madison Avenue at the historic Breuer building. These monumental events underscore our global reach and deep understanding of today's sophisticated collector," added Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.

Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week

Bidding will culminate live on 5 December at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi as part of Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week. This historic four-day luxury event will present ultra-luxury real estate for auction alongside marquee collections of jewellery, watches, and collector cars, highlighting Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for global buyers and collectors. The event strategically coincides with Abu Dhabi's most dynamic week of the year, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and Bitcoin MENA. Featured properties include:

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, French Riviera, France

Bidding open at €15M. Listed by Peter Illovsky with Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

An extraordinary first-line waterfront estate in the most coveted enclave of western Cap Ferrat, this rare Mediterranean sanctuary commands spectacular sea views from 680 square meters of refined living space. Six en-suite bedrooms, a separate guest apartment, an infinity pool, and a wellness center with a hammam and sauna create the ultimate coastal retreat steps from the Four Seasons Grand-Hôtel.

Graz, Austria

Bidding opens 28 November.

Listed for €19M by Nikolaus Jira and Ferdinand Hagsteiner with Austria Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between €5M–€10M.



A rare investment opportunity emerges with ARGOS, an architectural masterpiece by Zaha Hadid in historic Graz. This fully operational boutique aparthotel features twenty-one Limehome serviced apartments, three retail units, and a spectacular penthouse. The distinguished asset delivers proven revenue streams within a UNESCO World Heritage city.

Day One: End-of-Year Sale at Sotheby’s New York

Bidding will culminate on 17 December during the firm’s “Exceptional Global Properties” sale, as the first-ever auction of real estate gavels live at the iconic Breuer building, Sotheby’s new worldwide headquarters in New York City. Designed in 1966 by Bauhaus legend Marcel Breuer, the Breuer at 945 Madison Avenue is one of New York’s most celebrated buildings, formerly housing collections by The Whitney Museum of Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Frick Collection. Featured properties include:

The Hamptons, New York

Bidding open at $15M.

Located in the prestigious enclave of the Hamptons, New York, this new construction property is exclusively offered through the firm’s new Private Auction platform and has never before publicly listed or marketed for sale.



Miami, Florida

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for $175M by Gabriel A Flores with ONE Commercial Real Estate.

No Minimum Bid Required.

Fully entitled for an iconic 82-story mixed-use tower with luxury residences, boutique hotel, and commercial spaces, the site offers unobstructed vistas sweeping across Biscayne Bay to the Port of Miami and Miami Beach beyond.

Malibu, California

Bidding opens 10 December.

Listed for $29.95M by Ari Wintraub with Sotheby's International Realty Brentwood.

Starting Bids Expected Between $15M–$20M.

A palatial single-story estate at MariSol Malibu inspired by Four Seasons Hualalai, ‘Zero Two’ has lush tropical landscaping, tennis courts, an infinity pool, three kitchens with Miele and Gaggenau, and comprehensive wellness facilities.

Silverleaf, Scottsdale, Arizona

Bidding opens 4 December.

Listed for $24M by Barry Van Patten and Ginger Van Patten with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $7M–$14M.

An architectural masterpiece emerges from the exclusive Upper Canyon of Silverleaf, where the nationally and internationally celebrated Castle on the Hill commands sweeping vistas across Scottsdale’s coveted terrain.

Navasota, College Station Area, Texas

Bidding opens 4 December.

Listed for $15.25M by Linda Plant with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $4M–$7.5M.

An extraordinary Texas legacy awaits at Bovista Ranch, a spectacular 642-acre estate where rolling hills, pristine ponds, and sweeping vistas define the landscape, offering unparalleled opportunities for recreation, ranching, or creating a multigenerational family compound in the heart of Grimes County.

Uvita, Pavones, Costa Rica

Bidding opens 10 December.

Listed for $5.25M by Wijbrand Tuinstra with Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.8M–$3M.

Okeechobee, Near Palm Beach, Florida

Bidding opens 4 December.

Listed for $5.58M by Edmund DeSoto with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5M–$3M.

Canmore, Near Banff, Alberta, Canada

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for CA$4.8M by Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright with Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

Starting Bids Expected Between CA$1.75M-CA$3.25M.

Beverly Hills, California

Bidding opens 5 December.

Listed for $15M by Lissa Lebel and Allen Roth with Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $3M–$6M.

Royal Oaks, Houston, Texas

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for $9.99M by Diane Townsend Kingshill and Jason Lee Villarreal with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $4M-$6M.

Saint-Raphaël, French Riviera, France

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for €7M by Tamara Bourdin and Sophie Romano with Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between €2M–€4M.

Comanche, Hill Country, Texas

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for $3.99M by Harlan Ray and Sean Brennan with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5M–$2.5M.

McAllister, Near Bozeman, Montana

Bidding opens 9 December.

Listed for $7.25M by Charlotte Durham with Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $2M–$3.75M.

Day Two: End-of-Year Sale at Pendry Manhattan West

Potomac, Maryland

Bidding opens 5 December.

Listed for $24.9M by Cara Pearlman and Han C Peruzzi with Compass.

Starting Bids Expected Between $7.5M-$11.5M.

Anchored along the Potomac River on over 13 private acres, this magnificent French Chateau-inspired estate comprises over 40,000 square feet across three meticulously crafted structures. Sale proceeds benefit The American Cancer Society. View photos here;

Crystal Bay, Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Bidding opens 4 December.

Listed for $18.25M by Jean Merkelbach with Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe.

Starting Bids Expected Between $5M–$7M.

Where California’s rugged landscape meets Nevada’s panache, Legacy Lakeview Estate overlooks Lake Tahoe with a distant mountain panorama, featuring a Bavarian-style compound planned over fourteen years with a main residence and three alpine guest cottages.

Barolo, Monforte d'Alba, Italy

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for €8M by Anna Ferrero with Engel & Völkers Alba-Langhe e Roero.

Starting Bids Expected Between €2.25M-€4M.

Palazzo Martinengo represents the ultimate trophy asset in Barolo—a majestic 18th-century palazzo commands breathtaking views in the heart of Italy’s UNESCO-recognized Langhe wine region.

Beverly Hills, California

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for $8.7M by Ilia Shapiro and Vladimir Sandoval with Rodeo Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $3M–$5M.

Beverly Hills, California

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for $16.8M by Ilia Shapiro and Vladimir Sandoval with Rodeo Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $5M–$10M.

Dallas, Texas

Bidding opens 5 December.

Listed for $6.39M by Kyle Crews and Jeanne Milligan with Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

Starting Bids Expected Between $2M–$3.5M.

Dominical, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Bidding opens 9 December.

Listed for $3.25M by Scott Williams with 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.25M–$2M.

Spring, Near The Woodlands, Texas

Bidding opens 10 December.

Listed for $2.4M by Lisa Fay with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $900K–$1.5M.

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Bidding opens 3 December.

Listed for $11.75M by Michael Hershenberg and Ricardo Valderrama with Real Broker, LLC.

Starting Bids Expected Between $4M–$6.5M.

Stowe, Vermont

Bidding opens 5 December.

Listed for $10.5M by Pall Spera with Pall Spera Company Realtors, LLC.

Starting Bids Expected Between $4M–$6.5M.

Wimberley, Austin Hill Country, Texas

Bidding opens 4 December.

Listed for $5.25M by Wendi Slaton Anderson with Compass.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1M–$2.5M.

Buford, Greater Atlanta Area, Georgia

Bidding opens 4 December.

Listed for $3.4M by Amy Fuchs and Bryan Bostic with Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1M–$2M.

Sarasota, Florida

Bidding opens 4 December.

Listed for $5.79M by Brandy Sheldon and Agnieszka Kroczek with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between $3M-$4.25M.

Lahaina, West Maui, Hawaii

Bidding opens 4 December.

Listed for $8.973M by Mary Anne Fitch and Raymond Chin with Coldwell Banker Island Properties.

Starting Bids Expected Between $4.5M–$6M.

Miami, Florida

Bidding opens 9 December.

Listed for $2.65M by Vivian Rodriguez with RE Florida Homes, LLC.

Starting Bids Expected Between $1M–$2M.

This rare opportunity at Aston Martin Residences, Miami’s first branded luxury high-rise, features a professionally decorated and fully furnished sky residence with stunning bay and skyline views. Access to 42,275 square feet of sky amenities, superyacht marina, and butler service in prime Brickell location.

Additional Properties closing online:

Point Roberts, Vancouver B.C. Area, Washington

Bidding open at $1.7M through 4 December.

Listed by Sam Savage with John L. Scott Real Estate and Jeff McDonald with Realogics Sotheby's International Realty.

Coco Bay, Playas del Coco, Papagayo, Costa Rica

Bidding open 2–9 December.

Listed for $3.69M by Kelli Ricco with 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

Starting Bids Expected Between $750K–$1.5M.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.



For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.