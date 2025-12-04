Elizabeth Vernengo-McPeak Named Director of Sales & Marketing at Permit Place

Elizabeth Vernengo-McPeak

Permit Place is thrilled to announce the promotion of Elizabeth Vernengo-McPeak to Director of Sales & Marketing!.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permit Place is thrilled to announce the promotion of Elizabeth Vernengo-McPeak to Director of Sales & Marketing!Elizabeth has been an essential part of Permit Place since 2015, most recently leading the Production Department where she guided a talented team of project managers and coordinators across five offices nationwide. Her deep knowledge of construction, development, and permitting—combined with her thoughtful leadership and strong client relationships—has made her a cornerstone of our company’s growth and success.With over 15 years of experience in commercial construction and tenant coordination, Elizabeth has worked on everything from multi-million-dollar retail developments to fast-paced national rollout programs. She brings a unique blend of operational expertise, creativity, and heart to every project she touches.In her new role, Elizabeth will lead our sales and marketing efforts, focusing on building strong partnerships, expanding brand visibility, and ensuring that Permit Place continues to deliver the helpful, effective, and transparent service our clients know and love.About ElizabethElizabeth earned her B.A. in English from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She lives in Northern California with her husband, daughter, stepson, and a lively menagerie of animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her traveling, reading, cooking, or keeping score at her daughter’s softball games—a role she cherishes as much as any at the office!About Permit PlacePermit Place is a national permit expediting firm serving the construction, development, and real estate markets. As a dedicated partner, their team of planners and project managers navigates complex local building codes and processes to help clients secure hassle-free approvals for projects ranging from single locations to nationwide rollouts. Permit Place manages the entire permitting lifecycle—from due diligence and research to final submittal and issuance—to keep projects on schedule and build bridges between businesses and local governments.

