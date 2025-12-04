Permit Place Names New Director of Production

Permit Place is excited to announce the promotion of Elizabeth "MJ" Jun to Director of Production.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permit Place is excited to announce the promotion of Elizabeth "MJ" Jun to Director of Production. MJ will take the helm of the Production team following Elizabeth Vernengo-McPeak’s recent move to Director of Sales & Marketing.MJ has been a vital member of the Permit Place team for over three years, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to our processes and clients. In her previous role, she was instrumental in leading high-end client programs, including for Raising Cane's and Farmers Insurance, while also providing invaluable support to department leadership.In her new role as Director of Production, MJ will lead the department responsible for the core of Permit Place's work. She is perfectly positioned to provide stable and experienced guidance, ensuring the team continues to deliver outstanding results. She will focus on collaborating closely with project managers and assistant project managers, as well as engaging directly with key clients.About Permit PlacePermit Place is a national permit expediting firm serving the construction, development, and real estate markets. As a dedicated partner, their team of planners and project managers navigates complex local building codes and processes to help clients secure hassle-free approvals for projects ranging from single locations to nationwide rollouts. Permit Place manages the entire permitting lifecycle—from due diligence and research to final submittal and issuance—to keep projects on schedule and build bridges between businesses and local governments.

