SolidWP Discount Continues After Holiday Season Pro With 30% Off First Purchase on Security and Backup for Businesses

TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolidWP, a WordPress-focused security, backup, and site management provider, has concluded its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 promotion (which ran from November 24 through December 2) and is continuing to offer 30% off the first purchase on eligible annual products for new customers.The ongoing SolidWP discount applies to the company’s primary product lines, including Solid Suite, Solid Security Pro, Solid Backups – NextGen, and Solid Central Pro—and maintains the same effective pricing that was available during the Black Friday window for first-year subscriptions===> To Get The SolidWP platform deal, visit the official page From Black Friday Campaign to Ongoing 30% First-Purchase DiscountDuring the Black Friday 2025 period, SolidWP promoted a flat 30% reduction on annual plans across its WordPress tools, including Solid Suite, Solid Security Pro, Solid Backups, and Solid Central Pro. Third-party deal roundups noted that this reduction brought entry-level plans for a single site down to $69.30 or $139.30 per year, depending on the product.While that dedicated Black Friday window has ended, SolidWP is continuing to make 30% off the first year available on a first purchase for new customers through its current promotional structure and discount codes, as highlighted on its pricing and coupon pages.For users who did not participate in the Black Friday sale but are now reviewing WordPress security and backup options, the ongoing SolidWP discount effectively preserves those first-year price levels for an initial subscription. Solid Suite: 3-in-1 Security, Backups, and Management at 30% Off First YearSolid Suite combines Solid Security Pro, Solid Backups, and Solid Central into one bundle for users who prefer a consolidated approach to WordPress protection and management.Current annual pricing and corresponding first-year discounted rates (30% off) for Solid Suite are:1 site- Standard price: $199/year- First-year discounted price (30% off): $139.30/year5 sites- Standard price: $399/year- First-year discounted price: $279.30/year10 sites- Standard price: $549/year- First-year discounted price: $384.30/year25 sites- Standard price: $949/yearFirst-year discounted price: $664.30/yearThese figures align with the 30% off structure highlighted in Black Friday coverage and current SolidWP pricing references.Solid Suite is positioned for site owners and agencies that want:- Security hardening and vulnerability protection- Automated backups and restore options- Centralized multi-site management via Solid Centralin a single, integrated license rather than purchasing each component separately.Solid Security Pro: Website Hardening at 30% Off First PurchaseSolid Security Pro (formerly known under the iThemes Security branding) is SolidWP's dedicated security plugin, focusing on hardening, brute-force protection, login protections, and vulnerability monitoring for WordPress sites.The pricing structure and first-year discounted rates for Solid Security Pro are:1 siteStandard price: $99/yearFirst-year discounted price: $69.30/year5 sitesStandard price: $199/yearFirst-year discounted price: $139.30/year10 sitesStandard price: $299/yearFirst-year discounted price: $209.30/year25 sitesStandard price: $549/yearFirst-year discounted price: $384.30/yearThis plugin is typically used by site owners who want to focus specifically on security—such as brute force mitigation, two-factor authentication, and vulnerability scanning—without necessarily adopting the full Solid Suite bundle.Solid Backups – NextGen: Backup and Recovery at 30% Off First PurchaseSolid Backups – NextGen is SolidWP's backup and recovery solution. It is designed for scheduled, automated backups, off-site storage, and streamlined restore workflows in the event of hacks, data loss, or failed updates.The annual pricing tiers and corresponding first-year discounted rates (30% off) for Solid Backups are:1 siteStandard price: $99/yearFirst-year discounted price: $69.30/year5 sitesStandard price: $199/yearFirst-year discounted price: $139.30/year10 sitesStandard price: $299/yearFirst-year discounted price: $209.30/year25 sitesStandard price: $399/yearFirst-year discounted price: $279.30/yearIndependent Black Friday coverage noted these price points as part of the 2025 sale, and the current first-purchase discount maintains the same 30% structure for eligible new customers. Solid Central Pro: Multi-Site Management at 30% Off First YearSolid Central Pro provides a centralized dashboard for managing multiple WordPress sites from one interface, integrating with Solid Security Pro and Solid Backups to coordinate key administrative tasks.For Solid Central Pro, the standard annual prices and corresponding first-year discounted rates are:5 sites- Standard price: $69/year- First-year discounted price: $48.30/year10 sites- Standard price: $99/year- First-year discounted price: $69.30/year25 sites- Standard price: $199/year- First-year discounted price: $139.30/year50 sites- Standard price: $349/year- First-year discounted price: $244.30/year100 sites- Standard price: $699/year- First-year discounted price: $489.30/yearSolid Central Pro is generally used by agencies, developers, and businesses managing multiple WordPress sites who want:- A single login to oversee updates and plugin management- Centralized monitoring of backups and security events- Bulk actions and at-a-glance dashboards for multiple installationsThe continuing 30% first-purchase discount makes these multi-site tiers available at the same effective rate previously promoted during the Black Friday 2025 period.Who the Current SolidWP Discount May Be Most Relevant ForThe ongoing 30% off first SolidWP purchase is structured to support a range of WordPress users who did not participate in the Black Friday 2025 campaign but are now assessing security and maintenance options.Groups that may find the discount particularly relevant include:Single-site owners and small businessesThose operating one primary WordPress site who want to introduce security hardening and backup automation at a reduced first-year cost.Freelancers and small agenciesDevelopers and implementers who manage a handful of client sites and are looking for integrated security, backup, and central management under a single vendor.Multi-site managers and larger agenciesOrganizations overseeing 25, 50, or 100+ sites, for whom the Solid Central Pro and Solid Suite multi-site tiers can provide centralized control and predictable costs.Users consolidating multiple toolsSite owners currently using separate security, backup, and management plugins who are evaluating whether a unified toolset might simplify operations and reduce the number of vendors they work with.Because SolidWP's pricing scales by number of sites, the effective benefit of the 30% first-year discount tends to increase as the number of licensed sites rises, particularly for multi-site and agency-level tiers.How to Access the SolidWP Discount After Black FridayWhile the dedicated Black Friday 2025 sale (November 24–December 2) has ended, SolidWP continues to feature 30% off the first purchase in its discount and coupon ecosystem. Coupon listings and the official pricing page reference ongoing promotions that offer 30% off storewide for eligible first-year annual plans, often via codes that are applied at checkout.In general, prospective customers:Visit the SolidWP pricing or product pages (Solid Suite, Solid Security, Solid Backups, or Solid Central).Select the number of sites and the billing frequency (annual plans being the focus of current 30% promotions).Apply any applicable promo code (such as sitewide percentages referenced on official coupon pages) or rely on automatically applied discounts, depending on how the offer is configured at the time.Review the final price and billing terms before completing the purchase.Because promotions, coupon codes, and eligibility rules can change, users are encouraged to confirm the latest discount structure on the official SolidWP site at the time of purchase.Learn more at https://getplatform.link/solidwp-discount Considerations When Evaluating the SolidWP DiscountBefore acting on any SolidWP discount, prospective buyers typically weigh several practical considerations:Scope of protection and managementWhether they need just security (Solid Security Pro), just backups (Solid Backups – NextGen), centralized management (Solid Central Pro), or an all-in-one bundle (Solid Suite).Number of sites to coverThe site count for the license (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, or 100) should reflect actual needs to avoid under- or over-licensing.Long-term cost beyond the first yearThe 30% reduction applies to the first year of an eligible purchase. Renewal pricing typically returns to the standard annual rate, so buyers often compare first-year savings with long-term cost projections.Existing plugins and compatibilityHow SolidWP tools will integrate with current WordPress themes, plugins, hosting, and security practices.Operational prioritiesWhether the primary concern is hardening against attacks, ensuring dependable backups, simplifying multi-site administration, or a combination of all three.Industry statistics highlighted by SolidWP emphasize that WordPress sites face ongoing vulnerability and attack risks, especially for small and mid-sized businesses, which can inform the decision to adopt dedicated security and backup tools.FAQs1. What is the current SolidWP discount?SolidWP is offering 30% off the first year on eligible annual plans, including Solid Suite, Solid Security Pro, Solid Backups – NextGen, and Solid Central Pro for new customers.2. How is this discount different from the Black Friday 2025 sale?The Black Friday sale ran from November 24 to December 2, 2025. The current promotion continues the same 30% first-year pricing structure for new purchases but is no longer tied to the Black Friday dates.3. Who is eligible for the 30% off first-year pricing?The ongoing SolidWP discount typically applies to new first-time purchases of qualifying annual plans. Existing customers should check their account or the official site for any separate renewal or upgrade offers.4. Does the 30% discount apply to renewals as well?The 30% reduction is generally described as a first-year discount. About SolidWPSolidWP (formerly associated with the iThemes brand) provides a suite of WordPress tools focused on security, backups, and centralized site management. Its product lineup includes:- Solid Suite – A bundle combining security, backup, and management capabilities- Solid Security Pro – A security plugin focused on hardening, brute-force protection, and vulnerability monitoring- Solid Backups – NextGen – A backup and restore solution for WordPress sites- Solid Central Pro – A centralized dashboard for managing multiple WordPress installationsAccording to SolidWP, its tools are designed to help WordPress site owners proactively secure, back up, and manage their installations, with an emphasis on reducing the operational burden of administering multiple sites.SolidWP is part of the broader StellarWP family of products serving the WordPress ecosystem.About Copywriter InsightsWe're an independent entity and is not affiliated with SolidWP, StellarWP, or their parent organizations. The site may receive referral compensation if readers choose to purchase software through links mentioned in related articles.This press release is an independent informational summary of the SolidWP discount currently available after the conclusion of the Black Friday 2025 promotion. It is not issued by SolidWP and does not represent official corporate communication from the company.All pricing, discount percentages, and plan details referenced here are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and are subject to change by SolidWP. Prospective customers should verify current pricing, eligibility, and terms directly on the official SolidWP website before making any purchase.No specific outcomes such as security incident prevention, uptime guarantees, or financial results are promised or implied. This content does not constitute legal, financial, or cybersecurity advice, and readers are encouraged to consult qualified professionals for guidance appropriate to their particular circumstances.

