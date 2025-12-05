LPT Announces Strategic Partnership with Tipalti to Expand Global Payment and Payout Capabilities
Together LPT.io and Tipalti offer global acquiring plus automated payables, enabling faster, smarter, end-to-end finance operations.
Together, LPT and Tipalti will explore opportunities to expand global payment acceptance and enhance cross-border payout capabilities. The collaboration provides enterprises and high-growth digital platforms a seamless way to collect and disburse funds worldwide, while improving operational efficiency, compliance, and cash flow visibility across multiple business entities.
“This partnership creates a powerful ecosystem for growth,” said Dreux Flaherty, CEO of LPT. “By pairing LPT’s acquiring and payment orchestration capabilities with Tipalti’s expertise in AP automation and global payouts, we’re helping global businesses simplify their entire money movement cycle—from influence and agent payments to supplier settlements.”
The LPT–Tipalti partnership enables both companies to better serve a wider range of international merchants, marketplaces, and digital-first enterprises through shared customer and sales networks.
About LPT
LPT is a global payment orchestration platform designed for speed, flexibility, and control. Its unified gateway enables merchants and platforms to process across multiple acquirers, currencies, and payment types—optimizing acceptance rates and minimizing transaction costs. LPT powers eCommerce, subscription, and high-volume enterprises with dynamic routing, fraud protection, and full-stack merchant services. For more information, visit lpt.io.
