LPT Partners with Sam Houston Collective, KatFund to Launch Revenue Generating Programs

LPT and KatFund launch an NIL merchant program, funneling payment processing revenue from local businesses directly to support Sam Houston student-athletes.

TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LPT , a payment orchestration platform provider, today announced a partnership with KatFund , an NIL collective supporting Sam Houston student athletes, to power a community-first payment processing program that directly benefits Bearkat student-athletes. As part of the initiative, LPT will donate a portion of their net revenue from participating businesses back to the KatFund’s NIL program, creating a partnership that channels local commerce into athlete support.Under the program, local and regional businesses can enroll to accept payments through LPT’s platform and participate in collective-led promotions with Bearkat student-athletes. LPT’s infrastructure enables reduced payment acceptance fees, fast payouts, AI fraud detection and clear reporting for merchants and Collective administrators, all with a single integration that will increase the positive community impact.“This is about putting real dollars to work for Bearkat student-athletes and the Huntsville community,”said Dreux Flaherty, Chief Executive Officer at LPT. “By returning a portion of our net revenue from participating merchants to the SHSU NIL program, we’re aligning incentives: merchants grow, fans engage, and athletes benefit—without adding extra overhead to the Collective.”“We’re excited to partner with LPT on a scalable merchant program that’s easy to join and simple to manage,” said Ben Sorrells, KatFund COO. “The combination of merchant savings with a dedicated give-back stream creates a sustainable NIL flywheel for our community and university.”How the program worksIf you would like to learn how your business can save up to 25% on processing fees while supporting Sam Houston’s student athletes, Bearkat-friendly merchants across Texas are invited to enroll via a short application to get started. Just click the 'Learn more' link below or send an email to samhouston@lpt.ioAbout LPTLPT is a payments orchestration platform out of Melissa, Texas that supports B2C and B2B merchants, integrates with diverse global payment methods, and offers transparent pricing. With easy implementation and cost-saving features, we drive revenue growth and streamline operations.About the KatFund NIL CollectiveThe KatFund NIL collective supports Sam Houston’s student-athletes by facilitating compliant name, image, and likeness opportunities and community engagement. The Collective partners with fans, alumni, and local businesses to create sustainable impact for Bearkat athletics. (The Collective is an independent organization and is not an agent of the University.)

