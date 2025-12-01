Day-long closure on US 97 near Blewett Pass scheduled Dec. 4 for burn scar clean-up

WENATCHEE – The Washington State Department of Transportation will close US 97 Blewett Pass between the junction of SR 970 at Lauderdale (milepost 149) and Ingalls Creek Road (milepost 177) to remove trees and debris in the Labor Mountain Fire burn scar area.

The Labor Mountain Fire activity closed US 97 over Blewett Pass Sept. 21. The road reopened to traffic on Oct. 7 after a 16-day closure, the longest in Blewett Pass history.

Crews with the United States Forest Service and WSDOT have identified multiple sites to remove trees that could be a hazard and debris north of the summit. The full closure of the road allows crews to work at several locations on the pass at once and expedite the work without pausing to allow traffic through the work zone.

Work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 only, but work schedules may change for many reasons and tree removal is dependent on weather conditions. People should check the real-time travel map to confirm road conditions. Alternative routes available during the US 97 Blewett Pass closure are US 2 Stevens Pass and State Route 28 through Wenatchee and Quincy.