Oakwood Wealth Partners Launches New Podcast Bringing Everyday Financial Clarity to Listeners

A Father–Son Conversation Bringing Clarity to Everyday Financial Decisions

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oakwood Wealth Partners proudly announces the launch of its newest educational initiative, “Money Made Simple with Oakwood Wealth Partners,” a podcast designed to help individuals and families navigate their financial lives with clarity and confidence.Hosted by Mike Lockwood, CFP, CRPC, Founding Partner of Oakwood Wealth Partners, and his son Nick Lockwood, CRPC, a Financial Planner with the firm, the show offers a fresh, conversational approach to personal finance. Together, Mike and Nick blend deep expertise with real-world perspective, breaking down complex topics into accessible, actionable insights."People are overwhelmed—not just by financial decisions, but by the amount of information competing for their attention," said Mike Lockwood. "We created this podcast to simplify the conversation and help listeners feel more grounded in the choices they’re making."Each episode takes listeners inside the types of conversations clients often wish they could hear—how to organize and simplify a financial world that feels scattered, how to tell whether your strategy is truly working, the difference between clarity and confusion in decision-making, and why seeking professional guidance can reduce stress and improve long-term outcomes. The show also explores broader areas such as financial literacy, investment considerations, tax-efficient planning opportunities, protection strategies, retirement readiness, and navigating emotional or transitional moments like divorce or losing a parent. The show will also explore some of the challenges employer groups are facing when they try to help their valued employees with the financial confusion they are facing."Our goal is simple: meet people where they are and give them tools they can actually use," added Nick Lockwood. "We want listeners to walk away feeling more educated, more confident, and less alone in their financial journey."The first episode, Mike’s Origin Story, introduces listeners to Mike’s personal and professional path into financial planning, while episode two focuses on the constant push and pull between clarity and confusion that so many people experience when trying to make smart financial decisions.Money Made Simple with Oakwood Wealth Partners is available on the Oakwood Wealth Partners YouTube Channel [ https://www.youtube.com/@OakwoodWealthPartners ] and on all major podcast platforms. Listeners can expect new content to be released on a monthly basis, featuring a variety of formats and conversations surrounding applicable wealth strategies and insights.About Mike Lockwood, CFP, CRPCMike Lockwood is the Founding Partner of Oakwood Wealth Partners and a nationally recognized financial planner with decades of experience helping individuals and families organize, protect, and optimize their financial lives. Known for his educational approach and commitment to long-term relationships, Mike has guided clients through every stage of life—from early wealth-building to retirement, estate planning, and major life transitions. His passion for simplifying the complex has shaped Oakwood Wealth Partners’ philosophy and now serves as the foundation for Money Made Simple with Oakwood Wealth Partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.