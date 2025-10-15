Krzysztof 'Kris' Garlewicz, Founder of ProsperiFi, Launches New Podcast Rogue Wealth

Rogue Wealth Brings a Fresh, Candid Take on Building, Protecting, and Passing on Wealth

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krzysztof “Kris” Garlewicz, Founder and President of ProsperiFi , and one of the most trusted voices in modern wealth strategy, has officially launched his new podcast, Rogue Wealth — a show built for business owners, family leaders, and high-performing entrepreneurs who are ready to stop reacting to financial noise and start building wealth with clarity, purpose, and control.The premiere episode, “Blocking Out the Noise,” sets the tone for what listeners can expect from the series: bold conversations, real-world insights, and practical tools for cutting through the chaos that surrounds today’s wealth landscape. Listeners can watch every episode on YouTube or stream it on their favorite podcasting platforms.“Rogue Wealth was born out of a simple truth,” says Garlewicz. “In a world that’s moving exponentially faster, successful people need to slow down the noise around them. Most of the distractions, updates, and so-called opportunities we face daily are wealth killers. This show is about helping you filter out the chaos so you can focus on what truly moves the needle for your family, your business, and your future.”Rogue Wealth gives listeners a seat at the table with Garlewicz — a Certified Financial Planner™ and founder known to clients as their Financial Bodyguard. Each episode dives deep into the real challenges and decisions business owners face, from family governance and tax strategy to risk management, leadership, and legacy planning.Through storytelling, tactical empathy, and a comprehensive approach, Garlewicz breaks down how to simplify complexity, align personal and professional goals, and build systems that safeguard wealth across generations.The show’s tagline, “Live Today. Own Tomorrow. Cut the Chaos.,” reflects ProsperiFi’s mission to empower business owners to think differently, act strategically, and build wealth on their own terms.Upcoming episodes will explore topics such as:-Family Business Elements: Governance, succession, structure, and the Founders Code.-Wealth Management Strategies: Cash flow, tax efficiency, risk, and investment clarity.-Leadership and Lifestyle: Decision rights, discipline, and balance in a noisy world.“Rogue Wealth is about more than financial strategy—it’s about mindset,” says Garlewicz. “Wealth isn’t built in chaos. It’s built in quiet spaces, with discipline, clarity, and courage. That’s the kind of conversation we’re having.”About Kris Garlewicz & ProsperiFi:Krzysztof “Kris” Garlewicz is the Founder and President of ProsperiFi, a wealth advisory firm built for builders — serving business owners who want to scale, simplify, and secure their financial future. A Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) and Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist(CRPS), Kris is known for blending Wall Street intellect with Main Street values.At ProsperiFi, Kris leads a handpicked team of professionals committed to helping clients make bold, lasting decisions rooted in values, not volatility. His approach turns complexity into clarity and cash flow into legacy, equipping clients to protect what they’ve built while preparing for what’s next.Kris holds a degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Illinois and completed advanced financial planning studies at Northwestern University.To learn more, visit www.ProsperiFi.com or watch the Rogue Wealth Podcast on YouTube.

