Third-party study highlights performance and battery life benefits of Dell Pro AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs

Video - Dell Pro AI PCs Unleash AI power with the Dell Pro 14 Plus

Principled Technologies completed a range of hands-on tests on Dell Pro AI PCs and their 2022 and 2023 Latitude and OptiPlex predecessors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI continues to rank highly on trend forecasts across industries. While these software innovations are poised to revolutionize the business world, AI can’t boost productivity and improve bottom lines when it’s hobbled by underperforming hardware.To investigate how upgrading from 2022 and 2023 desktops and laptops to Dell Pro AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors could help businesses of all sizes, Principled Technologies (PT) conducted hands-on performance and battery life testing across multiple offerings.PT found that the Dell Pro Micro and Dell Pro Slim consistently delivered stronger graphics and on-device AI performance than their OptiPlex 7000 predecessors. Their report on the Dell Pro Slim explains: “Upgrading from 2022 Dell OptiPlex 7000 SFF desktops to new Dell Pro Slim desktops powered by IntelCore™ Ultra 7 265 processors with Intel vProdelivers substantial improvements in graphics, and on-device AI performance. With higher benchmark scores across GPU, CPU, and on-device AI tasks—including GenAI and LLM workloads—these Window 11 Pro desktops enable faster, more efficient workflows and enhanced productivity for businesses. Built-in innovations such as advanced security, simplified IT management, and sustainability features can help your team meet their goals.”Results were similarly exciting with the Dell Pro 14 Plus laptops PT tested. In addition to stronger graphics and on-device AI inference, the Dell Pro 14 Plus also delivered more than a workday’s worth of battery life—beating out the Latitude 5430, 5440, 5540, and 7430 laptops PT compared them to. One of the Dell Pro 14 Plus reports says, “In our hands-on testing, the Dell Pro 14 Plus AI PC, powered by a next-gen IntelCore™ Ultra 5 236V processor with Intel vPro, clearly outperformed its two- and three-year-old Latitude predecessors across a wide range of benchmarks, delivering significant improvements in battery life, general performance, graphics capabilities, and on-device AI processing. With up to four hours and 30 minutes longer battery life, this AI PC empowers professionals to work anywhere more efficiently and creatively, whether tackling demanding content creation tasks or leveraging advanced AI applications for faster decision-making and innovation.”To learn more, check out the summary video at https://facts.pt/PasLNJW , or, for an overview of key Dell 14 Pro Plus results, toggle through this interactive summary: https://facts.pt/o8Lu7LD About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

