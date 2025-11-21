Principled Technologies study shows that VMware Cloud Foundation can speed up common admin tasks over Red Hat OCP

Simplify admin tasks while maintaining steady performance with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0

In tests, VCF 9.0 reduced admin time and effort for common cluster admin tasks versus Red Hat

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cluster administrators selecting integrated software platforms to deploy and manage cloud environments often seek to reduce the time and effort that the platforms require from their teams. When upgrades and other such management tasks are necessary, it’s also valuable to minimize that work’s negative impacts to workload performance. Principled Technologies (PT) tested cluster administration tasks on two such platforms—VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Plus 4.19 (Red Hat OCP). The testing used two environments with identical hardware, changing only the overarching cloud software platform.According to the report, “performing admin duties with VCF went off without a hitch—database performance continued apace, maintaining strong performance before, during, and after the cluster administration tasks.• We found that, compared to Red Hat OCP, VMware Cloud Foundation:• Took 55 percent less time to upgrade VMs (adding virtual RAM and CPU resources)• Took 67 percent less time and fewer steps to increase storage capacity when adding a local disk• Simplified changing storage policy from RAID 1 to RAID 5, because of the more flexible in-place configuration capabilities of VCFIf your organization is searching for a cloud platform that can help relieve the management burden while not taking undue resources from workload performance, these results show that VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 is a compelling choice.”The report also offers a brief comparison of how the platforms treat maintenance mode, saying “Both platforms offer maintenance mode, which briefly takes a node or nodes out of service so that admins can perform necessary maintenance on them. Maintenance mode in VCF and OCP trigger workload migrations to other hosts so that critical workloads continue to run while troubleshooting or updates happen. The way the two platforms handle this migration differ, with VCF offering a much simpler process to enter maintenance mode. VCF creates a new VM and live migrates workloads to it, taking just a few clicks. OCP works similarly, but to enable jumbo frames as needed for swift migration requires a tedious process prone to human error that can take the workload down and derail business continuity.”To learn more about how VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 can help simplify cluster admin tasks, read the full report at https://facts.pt/M4I8zeq About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

