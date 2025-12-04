Wyoming DEQ adds mobile air quality monitor to Rawlins

Statewide, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Air Quality Division (AQD) has begun operating a mobile ambient monitoring station in Rawlins, Wyoming. To introduce the station and engage with the community, AQD will host an open house on December 16, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, off the footpath behind the Rawlins Family Recreation Center.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend.

The Rawlins ambient air monitoring station (Rawlins Mobile) began collecting data on November 20, 2025, and is expected to remain in operation for approximately one year.

Rawlins Mobile is equipped with advanced instrumentation to monitor a wide range of air pollutants, including:

Gaseous monitors for nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and methane/non-methane hydrocarbons

Continuous monitoring of particulate matter (PM 10 and PM 5 )

and PM ) A camera system for visual documentation

Meteorological instruments to track weather conditions

This station is one of three mobile gaseous monitoring units deployed across Wyoming to help characterize air quality in diverse locations. The mobile monitoring stations are self-contained monitoring shelters that may be moved to different locations in a relatively short time frame.

Rawlins has been selected for temporary expanded air quality monitoring, following recommendations from the DEQ – AQD 2025 Network Assessment. The primary objective of this effort is to ensure monitoring remains sufficient downwind of oil and gas development. Using the Rawlins Mobile unit, DEQ-AQD will assess a variety of air pollutants in Rawlins and the surrounding region.

All data from this site and a display of real-time concentrations can be found at www.wyvisnet.com.

