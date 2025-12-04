Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 21 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 38 municipal and police pension plans in Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clarion, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, McKean, Montgomery, Perry, Somerset, Susquehanna, Washington and York counties.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Nearly a quarter of the pension plans in Pennsylvania are in some state of distress. It is essential that our communities plan to make their pension payments on time to support our workers who take care of us.
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2025, the Department of the Auditor General distributed nearly $442 million in aid to 1,482 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Bucks County
East Rockhill Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan
East Rockhill Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Wrightstown Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Butler County
Prospect Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Cambria County
Barr Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Clearfield Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Portage Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Carbon County
Towamensing Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Centre County
Harris Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Clarion County
New Bethlehem Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
New Bethlehem Borough Police Pension Plan
Erie County
Lawrence Park Township Non-Uniformed Employees Pension Plan
Lawrence Park Township Police Pension Plan
Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Fayette County
Georges Township Non-Uniformed Management Pension Plan
Georges Township Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan
Greene County
Jackson Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Jefferson County
Brockway Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Brockway Borough Police Pension Plan
Lancaster County
Rapho Township Non-Uniformed Employees’ Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Rapho Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lawrence County
Pulaski Township Municipal Employee Pension Plan
Pulaski Township Police Pension Plan
Lehigh County
Hanover Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lycoming County
City of Williamsport Firemen’s Pension Plan
City of Williamsport Officers’ and Employees’ Pension Plan
City of Williamsport Police Pension Plan
McKean County
City of Bradford Comprehensive Municipal Pension Plan Trust Fund
Montgomery County
Upper Merion Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Upper Merion Township Police Pension Plan
Perry County
Liverpool Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Somerset County
Elk Lick Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lincoln Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Susquehanna County
Jackson Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Washington County
Ellsworth Borough Non-Uniformed Money Purchase Pension Plan
Ellsworth Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
York County
Dover Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Springfield Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
# # #
Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
