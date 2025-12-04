Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 21 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 38 municipal and police pension plans in Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clarion, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, McKean, Montgomery, Perry, Somerset, Susquehanna, Washington and York counties.

“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Nearly a quarter of the pension plans in Pennsylvania are in some state of distress. It is essential that our communities plan to make their pension payments on time to support our workers who take care of us.

State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2025, the Department of the Auditor General distributed nearly $442 million in aid to 1,482 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.

The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.

Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Bucks County

East Rockhill Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan

East Rockhill Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Wrightstown Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Butler County

Prospect Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Cambria County

Barr Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Clearfield Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Portage Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Carbon County

Towamensing Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Centre County

Harris Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Clarion County

New Bethlehem Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

New Bethlehem Borough Police Pension Plan

Erie County

Lawrence Park Township Non-Uniformed Employees Pension Plan

Lawrence Park Township Police Pension Plan

Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Fayette County

Georges Township Non-Uniformed Management Pension Plan

Georges Township Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan

Greene County

Jackson Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Jefferson County

Brockway Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Brockway Borough Police Pension Plan

Lancaster County

Rapho Township Non-Uniformed Employees’ Defined Contribution Pension Plan

Rapho Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Lawrence County

Pulaski Township Municipal Employee Pension Plan

Pulaski Township Police Pension Plan

Lehigh County

Hanover Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Lycoming County

City of Williamsport Firemen’s Pension Plan

City of Williamsport Officers’ and Employees’ Pension Plan

City of Williamsport Police Pension Plan

McKean County

City of Bradford Comprehensive Municipal Pension Plan Trust Fund

Montgomery County

Upper Merion Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Upper Merion Township Police Pension Plan

Perry County

Liverpool Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Somerset County

Elk Lick Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Lincoln Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Susquehanna County

Jackson Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Washington County

Ellsworth Borough Non-Uniformed Money Purchase Pension Plan

Ellsworth Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

York County

Dover Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Springfield Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

# # #

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov