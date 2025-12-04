Attorney General James Encourages DoorDash Delivery Workers to File Claims in $16.75 Million Settlement

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today urged current and former delivery workers who have received notice that they are eligible for the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) DoorDash settlement to file claims by December 31, 2025. In February 2025, Attorney General James secured $16.75 million for delivery workers after an OAG investigation found that DoorDash had misled both consumers and delivery workers (known as Dashers) by using tips intended for Dashers to subsidize their guaranteed pay. Now, Attorney General James has extended the deadline for eligible delivery workers to file claims for restitution to December 31, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. and is urging all Dashers who have received a settlement notice to submit a claim online before the deadline.

“Delivery workers keep this city running, and they deserve to see every dollar earned for their hard work,” said Attorney General James. “I encourage all eligible current and former Dashers to submit their claims right away so they can receive the compensation they are owed. My office will keep fighting to ensure every worker in New York is treated with dignity and respect.”

Earlier this year, Attorney General James secured $16.75 million from DoorDash in a landmark settlement that required the company to revise its payment practices, enhance transparency for both customers and Dashers, and improve access to order history for Dashers. Those who delivered for DoorDash in New York between May 2017 and September 2019 and had tips applied to their guaranteed pay are eligible to receive money from the settlement fund, which is being entirely distributed to current and former Dashers.

Eligible Dashers have received notice of the settlement from an independent administrator, Atticus Administration, via mail, email, and/or text. The notices include information on how to file a claim. Attorney General James is urging anyone who has received notice but has yet to seek or receive their restitution money to file a claim online as soon as possible. Approximately 63,000 delivery workers who delivered food for DoorDash in New York between May 2017 and September 2019 are eligible to receive funds from this settlement. As of December 3, more than 30,000 Dashers have submitted their claims.

Between 2017 and 2019, DoorDash employed a guaranteed pay model that allowed Dashers to see their potential earnings before accepting a delivery. Under this model, rather than the customer’s tip being given to Dashers on top of their guaranteed pay, the customer’s tip was used to subsidize the guaranteed pay that the Dashers had already been offered. In its investigation, OAG found that customers were misled into believing their tips would directly benefit Dashers. Instead, DoorDash would keep the tips intended for Dashers and deduct the tip amounts from their guaranteed pay. DoorDash would guarantee pay to a Dasher, and then only actually pay them the amount that the tip did not cover. DoorDash also failed to clearly disclose these practices to customers and Dashers. At checkout, customers were encouraged to tip with a message reading “Dashers will always receive 100 percent of the tip.” Disclosures about the use of tips were buried in online documents and inaccessible during critical moments in the ordering process. Customers had no way of knowing that DoorDash was using tips to reduce its own costs.

Anyone experiencing an issue filing a claim should contact Atticus Administration directly. Dashers with questions about the settlement can contact 1-800-270-1039 or info@NYDoorDashSettlement.com. For more information, please visit OAG’s website.