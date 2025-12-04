Keeper Security Appoints Veteran Go-To-Market Leader Tim Strickland as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned SaaS executive joins Keeper to lead global revenue strategy amid rapid demand for unified, zero-trust privileged access management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces the appointment of Tim Strickland as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Strickland will lead Keeper’s global revenue organisation, driving go-to-market strategy, customer growth and channel expansion as demand accelerates globally for modern Privileged Access Management (PAM) and identity security solutions.Strickland brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience scaling high-performance revenue teams at category-defining SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at ZoomInfo, where he guided the company through a successful IPO, built its customer growth and strategic sales functions and oversaw the go-to-market integration of eight acquisitions.Prior to ZoomInfo, Strickland held senior revenue leadership roles at Marketo, where he played an integral role in the company’s growth, its take-private acquisition by Vista Equity Partners and subsequent sale to Adobe. His responsibilities spanned enterprise sales, account management, customer success and global channel development.“Tim is joining Keeper at a pivotal moment as organisations around the world confront unprecedented identity-based threats,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “He brings the kind of leadership that elevates teams, sharpens focus and accelerates impact. Tim understands the responsibility we have to our customers, and he shares our commitment to building secure, elegant solutions that drive meaningful outcomes. I’m confident he will help propel Keeper into its next chapter of growth while keeping our vision and our customers at the centre of everything we do.”In his new role, Strickland will oversee Keeper’s global sales, customer success, revenue operations and channel ecosystem, with a focus on expanding market penetration for Keeper’s unified privileged access management platform. KeeperPAMcombines enterprise password management, secrets management, privileged session management, zero-trust network access, endpoint privilege management and remote browser isolation into a single cloud-native solution—designed to meet surging global demand for credential and identity-based threat protection.“Identity and access security has never been more critical, and Keeper has built a revolutionary cybersecurity platform for organisations,” said Strickland. “The market opportunity is tremendous, and the company’s momentum reflects a deep commitment to innovation and customer value. I’m excited to help scale our impact globally and support customers in strengthening their security posture.”Strickland also serves as an Advisory Partner with Summit Partners, where he helps high-growth technology companies navigate go-to-market transformation and scale with discipline. As Keeper continues to meet rising global demand for modern privileged access and identity security, Strickland’s leadership will help advance the company’s mission to deliver zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions that protect the world’s most sensitive data and systems. Learn more at KeeperSecurity.com ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organisations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognised for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organisations to defend against modern adversaries at www.KeeperSecurity.com Learn more: www.KeeperSecurity.com Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.