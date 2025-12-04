Autoflow Integrates with Google Reserve to Offer Seamless 24/7 Appointment Booking for Auto Repair Shops

Autoflow's Google Reserve integration

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces its integration with Google Reserve, which enables auto repair shops to accept appointments directly from Google Search and Maps results. This seamless booking solution increases visibility for shops and offers customers an easier, flexible scheduling experience. Shops can acquire more leads and convert searches into actual appointments 24/7 without requiring customers to visit a website or make a phone call during business hours.

"Shops using Google Reserve through Autoflow gain a competitive edge the moment they activate it," shares Chan Patel, Autoflow's Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "Being bookable directly from Google search results isn’t just convenient; it’s essential for modern automotive repair service."

The user-friendly booking process eliminates traditional obstacles like navigating websites or waiting on hold during phone calls. Customers can complete their entire booking in seconds, selecting their preferred service time directly from search results. The online booking button goes directly to the Autoflow Scheduler, promoting seamless workflow management.

By integrating with Google Reserve, shops attract leads that might have otherwise been lost to competitors or abandoned due to complicated booking processes. Autoflow is committed to equipping repair shops with innovative tools that drive efficiency, elevate the customer experience, and accelerate growth.

To learn more about implementing Autoflow's Google Reserve integration and how it can boost your business, visit https://autoflow.com/google-reserve/ or call (469) 202-4090.

About Autoflow

Autoflow | Your Partner in Adopting Technology for Before, During, and After the Visit

Autoflow is a cloud-based, comprehensive, timesaving tool delivering digital, paperless solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, digital vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

Because Autoflow is created and developed by a multi-shop owner, the company is uniquely positioned to understand the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. Visit Autoflow at autoflow.com, or call (469) 202-4090.

