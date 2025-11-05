Autoflow Launches Customer Acquisition and Retention Mailers to Boost Business and Customer Engagement

One of our recent, high-ROI success stories involves a tire shop customer who spent $1,000 on acquisition mailers and secured a single $3,400 repair job. They’re already setting up a winter campaign.” — Dan Torregrossa, Autoflow’s Creative Marketing Manager

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces its new customer acquisition and retention direct mail marketing solution, designed to deliver superior marketing outcomes. Autoflow’s direct mail campaigns consistently achieve better results than email, offering increased audience reach and higher engagement. Clients will appreciate Autoflow’s cost-effective "pay-as-you-send" model, which eliminates high monthly fees, ensuring they only pay for the mail that is sent.

“One of our recent, high-ROI success stories involves a tire shop customer who spent $1,000 on acquisition mailers and secured a single $3,400 repair job. And, they’re already setting up a winter campaign,” shares Dan Torregrossa, Autoflow’s Creative Marketing Manager with over 20 years of creative marketing design experience. “We empower owners to focus on repairs while Autoflow works to manage their marketing.”

Autoflow’s complimentary white-glove service offers comprehensive support, either by guiding clients through the process or by managing it for them. This assistance includes consultation and strategy to help select the ideal mailer type, refine the design, and define the target audience. It also includes setup and assistance with targeted mailings by filtering for effective retention mail campaigns. These efforts work to ensure marketing budgets are spent wisely for long-term savings.

Autoflow provides precise customer targeting via its built-in zip code and route selector, letting businesses define their audience in specific areas. The interactive map offers powerful demographic insights, allowing users to visualize and segment their market by residential/commercial zones, age, income, homeownership, and gender. Leveraging this data enables shop owners to launch highly targeted customer acquisition campaigns, ensuring the right message reaches the right people at the right time.

Additionally, each mailer sent through Autoflow includes a unique customer QR code that tracks every scan in real time, providing clear, helpful insight into engagement. Businesses can directly connect mailer performance to online actions such as website visits or appointment bookings. These smart QR codes help convert more leads into customers and drive measurable results from every campaign.

