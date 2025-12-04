Governor Ivey Cracks Down on Illegal Trucking Operators

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced significant results from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) recent coordinated efforts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through ALEA’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit (MCSU). This partnership, initiated October 27, has yielded substantial operational successes and strengthened public safety along Alabama’s major interstate corridors.

Since the collaboration began, ALEA’s MCSU has assisted in the detention of 82 individuals identified during Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) inspections. The majority of these detentions occurred during two targeted Strike Force operations conducted October 27 through October 30, 2025, and November 16 through November 18, 2025. Additionally, ICE personnel have been integrated into ALEA’s routine commercial vehicle enforcement assignments when available.

Governor Ivey commended ALEA’s proactive work and reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the safety of Alabama’s citizens.

“Alabama is leading the way when it comes to going after illegal bad actors in trucking. I’m proud of ALEA for taking decisive action and grateful for our strong partnership with ICE. Alabama will not look the other way while illegal immigration and illegal operators threaten the safety of our communities or undermine the integrity of our trucking industry,” said Governor Ivey. “If you are here illegally and breaking our laws or putting folks at risk on our highways, you will be held accountable in our state.”

As part of its targeted enforcement strategy, ALEA focused on high-crash rural interstate corridors, where commercial vehicle traffic is heavy and safety risks are elevated. Since the partnership began, approximately 242 individuals encountered during CMV inspections have been referred to ICE for immigration status checks. Of those, ICE detained 82 individuals based on their immigration status. Among the 82 detained, 12 did not have a Driver License of any kind and the remaining held out-of-state licenses.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor emphasized the value of the partnership and praised Governor Ivey’s continued support.

“These results reflect the strength of our ongoing partnership with ICE and our collaboration with all federal partners committed to improving highway and public safety,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “The support and leadership of Governor Ivey make these operations possible, and we remain dedicated to carrying out the mission of keeping Alabama’s roads and its citizens safe.”

Alabama Trucking Association President & CEO Mark Colson praised the coordinated efforts and emphasized their importance to the industry.

“Alabama’s trucking industry is built on the hard work of family-owned small businesses and professional drivers who follow the rules and operate safely, but a growing number of illegal operators and bad actors who exploit regulatory loopholes are compromising safety and undercutting hard working Alabamians who move our economy,” said Colson. “Fortunately, due to the leadership and enforcement actions by Governor Kay Ivey and ALEA, Alabama is doing its part to keep our highways safe and keep the bad actors out of the trucking industry. These efforts align with the trucking industry’s Trucking Resurgence action plan which is a nationwide roadmap to systematically root out those in trucking who operate illegally and harm the reputation of a strong and proud industry.”

Governor Ivey and ALEA will continue prioritizing coordinated enforcement actions to protect Alabama’s roadways, uphold state and federal laws and ensure the safety of all who travel throughout the state.

