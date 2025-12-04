Shiner Law Group Logo

Palm Beach County Jury Awards $4.87 Million to School Crossing Guard Injured in Crosswalk Collision

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach County Jury Awards $4.87 Million to School Crossing Guard Injured in Crosswalk CollisionCASE NO.: 50-2021CA008831-MBA Palm Beach County jury has awarded $4,879,457.07 to Luis Diaz, a longtime school crossing guard, and his wife, Angela Diaz, after Mr. Diaz was struck by a commercial van while working in a marked crosswalk on May 27, 2021.According to trial testimony, the collision occurred when a van owned by Generation Electrical Services Corp. and driven by Mark Anthony Vazquez made a turn and struck Mr. Diaz as he assisted students crossing the roadway. At the time, Mr. Diaz had served seven years as a crossing guard for local schools.Severe Injuries and Long-Term ConsequencesEvidence presented at trial showed that Mr. Diaz sustained multiple fractures and a traumatic brain injury, resulting in hearing loss, anxiety, memory impairment, and ongoing pain. His treatment and recovery involved:A prolonged hospitalizationWeeks of intensive rehabilitationMonths in a wheelchairContinuing medical care for chronic symptomsAngela Diaz testified regarding the impact on their family and her role in providing support for her husband.The Jury’s FindingsAfter a full trial before Judge John J. Parnofiello of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, the jury found both defendants jointly and severally liable.The total $4,879,457.07 verdict includes:For Luis Diaz — $4,214,457.07Past and future medical expensesPain and sufferingPermanent impairmentFor Angela Diaz — $665,000.00Loss of consortiumStatements From the Trial TeamJoseph A. Mendelsohn, Trial Counsel, Shiner Law Group“This verdict reflects the jury’s evaluation of the evidence presented. Mr. Diaz spent years serving the community in a crosswalk, and the jury’s decision provides necessary support as he continues his recovery.”James G. Graver, Trial Counsel, Graver Law“We appreciate the jury’s careful consideration of the facts. Mr. Diaz dedicated seven years to ensuring students crossed safely, and we are grateful that the jury recognized the impact this incident has had on him and his family.”David I. Shiner, Founder & Managing Attorney, Shiner Law Group“We respect the jury’s decision and their thoughtful review of the evidence. We are grateful for the opportunity to represent Mr. and Mrs. Diaz and assist them in obtaining the resources needed for future care.”Crosswalk Safety Considerations Presented During the CaseThe Diaz family’s case illustrates the importance of crosswalk procedures and adherence to traffic-safety requirements by commercial drivers. Shiner Law Group and Graver Law are committed to representing injured individuals and presenting the facts necessary for juries to assess responsibility under Florida law.About Shiner Law GroupShiner Law Group is a Florida-based personal injury law firm representing victims of auto accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and negligence statewide. With offices throughout South Florida, the firm focuses on advocating for injured individuals and promoting safety within the community.Shiner Law Group7800 Congress Ave., STE 108Boca Raton, FL 33487Phone: (561) 777-7700Website: shinerlawgroup.com

