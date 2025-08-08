Shiner Law Group Welcomes Attorneys Melissa D. Dwyer, Esq. and Vivien Smatko, Esq. to the Team

Shiner Law Group Logo

Shiner Law Group, a leading FL personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the addition of two attorneys: Melissa D. Dwyer, Esq., and Vivien Smatko, Esq.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiner Law Group Welcomes Attorneys Melissa D. Dwyer, Esq. and Vivien Smatko, Esq. to the TeamShiner Law Group, a leading personal injury law firm in Florida, is proud to announce the addition of two talented attorneys to its growing team: Melissa D. Dwyer, Esq. and Vivien Smatko, Esq.Melissa D. Dwyer joined the firm on April 9, 2025. With 10 years of litigation experience and a strong background in both insurance defense and plaintiff-side personal injury law, Melissa has established herself as a powerful advocate for her clients. Known for her meticulous attention to detail and strategic approach to litigation, she has successfully handled a wide range of injury cases, including automobile accidents, wrongful death, and slip and falls. Her courtroom experience and passion for justice allow her to guide clients through challenging legal journeys with skill and compassion.Vivien Smatko joined Shiner Law Group on May 1, 2025. Her legal background includes years of experience handling personal injury cases on behalf of injured individuals. Vivien brings a client-focused approach to every case, taking pride in understanding each client’s story and fighting relentlessly for a fair outcome. Her background includes handling cases involving motor vehicle collisions, catastrophic injuries, and insurance disputes. Vivien’s dedication to effective communication and thorough case preparation strengthens the firm’s commitment to excellence in client service.“We are excited to welcome Melissa and Vivien to the Shiner Law Group family,” said David I. Shiner, founder of the firm. “Both attorneys embody our mission to provide exceptional legal support to individuals injured due to negligence. Their experience, professionalism, and compassion enhance the strength of our legal team and our ability to serve clients across Florida.”The addition of Attorneys Dwyer and Smatko reflects Shiner Law Group’s continued growth and dedication to top-tier legal advocacy. With offices in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, Melbourne, and Orlando, the firm remains committed to delivering aggressive, results-driven representation for injury victims.To learn more about Shiner Law Group or Attorneys Dwyer and Smatko, visit https://shinerlawgroup.com or call (561) 777-7700.

