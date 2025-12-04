Influential Women Highlights Marissa Arellano: A Rising Star in Executive Support at I Squared Capital

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevating Leadership Teams Through Expertise, Efficiency, and ExcellenceMarissa Arellano is a highly skilled Executive Assistant and administrative professional with a proven track record of supporting leadership teams in fast-paced, high-stakes environments. Currently at I Squared Capital, she brings over a decade of experience from JPMorgan Chase, where she provided top-tier administrative support to business banking teams across multiple Florida markets. Known for her meticulous attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills, Marissa adeptly manages calendars, travel arrangements, technology systems, and event coordination, ensuring seamless operations for executives and their teams.Her commitment to professional growth is highlighted by her impressive academic achievements. Marissa earned a Bachelor of Arts in eMarketing from the University of Arizona Global Campus, graduating with a remarkable 3.95 GPA. Her diverse career has included roles in HR administration, executive support, and event coordination at reputable organizations such as the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas and National Teacher Associates. In each position, Marissa consistently demonstrated her ability to manage complex projects while supporting diverse teams effectively.Fluent in both English and Spanish, Marissa combines her technical proficiency in Microsoft 365, Excel, PowerPoint, and SharePoint with a solid foundation in business administration. She attributes her success to a former manager who fostered a culture of giving back and set high standards, inspiring her to continuously grow and excel in her career.Marissa shares valuable advice for young women entering the administrative field: “Provide white-glove service, listen carefully, and always be respectful while insisting on being treated with respect in return.” She acknowledges the challenge of overcoming the perception of being marginalized, often viewed simply as “the help,” and is determined to reshape this narrative.Beyond her professional endeavors, Marissa is an avid traveler, having explored Greece and planning future trips to Spain and Italy in 2026. She maintains a disciplined fitness routine, working out every morning to stay energized and focused.With her commitment to excellence and ability to cultivate strong relationships, Marissa Arellano is not only a trusted partner to the executives she supports but also a respected professional in the administrative field.Learn More about Marissa Arellano:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marissa-arellano Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.