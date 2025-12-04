Peak 10 Marketing Brings Digital Strategy Expertise to Save Cedar Creek LLC's Environmental Campaign
Marketing firm leverages manufacturer relationships and digital capabilities to amplify grassroots opposition to controversial Cedarburg ski lake project
The partnership brings professional digital marketing capabilities to a grassroots movement that has already reached over 1.5 million people through social media, with reach growing at over 10% daily, and secured support from state officials including Senator Jodie Sinykin.
"We've spent 15 years helping responsible manufacturers grow their businesses through smart, systematic marketing," said Kevin Cahill, founder and CEO of Peak 10 Marketing. "These are companies that make sound decisions about their operations and their impact on the community. When we saw what was happening with the Gauthier Ski Lake Project, we recognized an opportunity to apply those same capabilities to stop something that threatens our shared waterways and the manufacturers who depend on them."
Peak 10's involvement centers on what the firm does best for all its clients: elevating brand presence and amplifying messaging through sophisticated digital marketing strategies. The firm is providing web development, creative design, technical infrastructure, and proprietary optimization techniques to boost Save Cedar Creek's reach, brand awareness, and engagement. This includes SEO and AI search optimization to ensure maximum visibility for the campaign's message across digital channels.
The proposed development has raised concerns about impacts to federally protected species documented on the project site, including bald eagles, Northern Long-Eared Bats, and Hines Emerald Dragonflies. Environmental advocates argue the project sets a dangerous precedent for private water extraction from public waterways.
"Our clients are manufacturers who understand resource stewardship," Cahill added. "They know that protecting water quality isn't just good ethics. It's good business. The response we're seeing proves that this community won't stand by while someone turns a public resource into a private playground."
Peak 10 Marketing has generated over $750 million in measurable growth for manufacturing clients across multiple industries through its proprietary Modular Marketing System and M2CO Method. The firm's decision to support Save Cedar Creek represents its first major pro bono engagement with an environmental campaign.
Community members can learn more about the Save Cedar Creek campaign and sign the petition, or follow updates on Facebook.
About Peak 10 Marketing and Kevin Cahill
Peak 10 Marketing is a boutique marketing consultancy based in Grafton, Wisconsin, specializing in systematic growth strategies for manufacturers with $3M-$50M in annual revenue. Founded by Kevin Cahill in 2015 as an evolution of his manufacturing-focused consulting practice established in 2009, the firm transforms marketing from guesswork into precision-engineered revenue systems that deliver predictable, measurable results.
Cahill brings over 30 years of leadership experience building exceptional teams and engineering growth systems across manufacturing, retail, online education, and professional services. His career trajectory tells the story of someone who consistently identifies opportunities in crowded markets and makes pivotal changes that unlock exponential growth.
His corporate leadership experience includes over eight years at Lifetouch (later acquired by Shutterfly), where he rose through multiple roles to Area Business Director, overseeing business units $100 million in annual revenue serving 1,600 schools across a four-state territory. During his tenure, Cahill led strategic team reorganizations that produced company-leading sales growth, implemented accountability systems that drove double-digit account expansion among 22 sales professionals, and developed sales tracking tools that were ultimately deployed across five regions nationwide.
In a powerful example of using business infrastructure for social impact, Cahill spearheaded a multi-state partnership between Safe2Tell and Lifetouch in the wake of the Columbine tragedy, placing crisis hotline information on the backs of over 35,000 student IDs to help prevent school violence. He was twice selected to represent Lifetouch in Washington D.C., personally educating members of Congress on employee-owned S-corporations.
Before Lifetouch, Cahill served as General Manager and equity partner at Depth of Field, a regional furniture retail and manufacturing chain in Minneapolis-Saint Paul. There he oversaw all aspects of operations while developing sales training programs that generated a 98% increase in top-line sales over 36 months. He conceptualized and launched a second store brand, Spare Room, managing the opening of three new retail locations while directing all marketing initiatives and spearheading wholesale expansion throughout the Midwest.
In 2014, Cahill joined his with leading the International Association of Wellness Professionals, transforming a small online training company into a multi-million-dollar international organization. As Chief Operating Officer, he was responsible for sales, finance, legal, operations, marketing, and human resources. He engineered a conversion funnel that turned 4% of new leads into customers, built and trained a virtual sales team achieving a 42% appointment-to-close rate, and developed a hybrid training model that retained 97% of enrolled students in an industry where 8-15% retention is typical.
Since 2009, Cahill has focused his consulting work on mid-sized manufacturers through Cahill Consulting and later Peak 10 Marketing, providing high-touch sales and marketing solutions. His work has included helping a struggling manufacturing company achieve industry-leading sales performance and a 10x profit increase, building an internal sales team for an eight-figure manufacturing company that generated first-year double-digit growth while reducing costs, and reimagining membership sales processes for a multi-location nonprofit.
A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Cahill has nearly three decades of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity and Special Olympics, and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. He is an Ironman athlete, avid skier and his family reside in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
Save Cedar Creek
