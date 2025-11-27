Save Cedar Creek Mobilizes: Coalition Works with State Officials, DNR to Block Private Water Grab
Grassroots Movement Becomes Statewide Fight
Save Cedar Creek, formed in response to the Gauthier family's proposed 13-acre ski lake, is now working with officials at the highest levels of state government to stop what they call a private grab of public water.
The coalition is focused on a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources permit required under statute 30.19 for any artificial waterbody constructed within 500 feet of navigable water.
The statute includes a four-part test that Save Cedar Creek believes the Gauthier project cannot pass.
Reference Wisconsin Statue: https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/statutes/statutes/30/ii/19/4/c
"From Cedar Creek to Lake Michigan, we're fighting to keep Wisconsin's water flowing freely, cleanly, and fairly," said Kevin Cahill, Save Cedar Creek organizer. "And we're not fighting alone anymore."
The group has reached out to State Senator Jodi Habush Sinykin's office, which has been following the issue closely and exploring options available to residents.
Robert Abrahamian, Chief of Staff to Senator Habush Sinykin, advised that town residents can still influence the outcome through the Plan Commission process, and is having conversations with the DNR.
The Governor's office has also taken interest. Mitch Wallace from Governor Evers' office has been in contact with community leaders about the project.
Deb Dassow, Member of the National Resource Board, which oversees the DNR, has provided key insights on how to contact to state agencies.
Save Cedar Creek argues the Gauthier project fails to pass Wisconsin law on multiple counts.
First, the project is detrimental to the public interest. Drawing 35 million gallons initially and up to 20 million gallons annually from Cedar Creek and local aquifers puts the shared water supply at risk during drought periods.
Real-time data from Cedarburg City Engineer Mike Wieser shows that Cedar Creek's flow ranges from 140 cubic feet per second during wet periods to as low as 2 cubic feet per second during dry spells.
"When flow drops to 2 cubic feet per second, pulling millions of gallons for a private lake isn't a minor impact," a local city resident said. "It's the difference between a living creek and a dry ditch."
The project also raises noise pollution concerns and threatens residents' rights to peaceful enjoyment of their properties. Jet skis and water ski boats operating on a 13-acre lake next to residential homes represent a fundamental change in the character of the neighborhood.
Second, the project risks environmental pollution. The petitioners have stated they plan to operate ski boats and jet skis on the lake. Fuel and oil from these motorized vehicles will inevitably leak into the water.
Because the artificial lake sits above the Cedar Creek basin, contamination could seep into the aquifer through normal ground absorption or back flow during storm events, threatening the drinking water for private wells throughout the area.
Third, the project materially injures riparian rights. Wisconsin protects the rights of property owners along waterways to fish, boat, and recreate.
When Cedar Creek flow drops to 2 cubic feet per second and millions of gallons are simultaneously being diverted to fill a private lake, downstream residents lose their ability to kayak, fish, and enjoy the creek as they have for generations.
"Wisconsin's Public Trust Doctrine is clear," Cahill said. "Water resources remain available for all. Cedar Creek is a public resource, not a private water supply."
The coalition points to California as a cautionary tale. Years of over-drawing rivers for private and agricultural use led to collapsed fish populations, dried riverbeds, and permanently damaged ecosystems. What starts as one withdrawal becomes a cumulative debt that nature cannot repay.
"We're not just talking about the 35 million gallons to fill the pond," Cahill said. "We're talking about 20 million gallons every year, for decades, through droughts and low-flow periods when the creek is already stressed. That's how you kill a waterway."
Since the November 5th Town Board hearing, where over 100 residents packed Town Hall and 40 testified against the project, the movement has grown exponentially.
The Save Cedar Creek Facebook page has reached over 500,000 people. Residents from surrounding communities have offered support.
Environmental organizations are monitoring the case as a potential precedent for similar projects across the state.
The next Town of Cedarburg Board hearing will be held in a larger venue to accommodate public attendance.
Save Cedar Creek is encouraging all residents to attend, testify, and make their voices heard.
The group is also collecting signatures, organizing town meetings, and exploring additional actions against the town, the DNR and the Gauthier family.
"When 40 neighbors stand up to testify and 100 more show with only 48 hour notice, that's a big deal." Cahill said. "We are a community defending its shared resources. And now we have the attention of Madison. The battle for Cedar Creek is just beginning."
