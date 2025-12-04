Last Chance to Influence the 2026 PS Maturity Benchmark™ — One Week Remaining
SPI is on its final countdown for surveying for the 2026 PS Maturity Benchmark™. The survey is open until December 12, 2025, with results in February 2026.
KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its 19th year, the Benchmark is the industry’s most trusted performance tool, used by more than 50,000 PS leaders worldwide every year. With 2025 having proved to be one of the most unusual years in recent history, it is more important than ever for organizations to benchmark their performance against what the top performers are doing and to set new targets aligned with the market. The survey is open until December 12, 2025, with results published in February 2026.
Here are 3 Big Free Reasons to Participate:
Participants get the most accurate industry view before anyone else, including:
• Your Firm’s Custom Benchmarking (NEW)
• A 10-page Executive Insights Report (NEW)
• The full 2026 Benchmark Report (valued at $2,795), free of charge
This year’s study also deepens its focus on AI’s impact across sales, talent, delivery, finance, and operations.
How to participate
The survey can be completed online via the link below.
Access the survey here: https://spiresearch.com/reports/2026-ps-maturity-benchmark/
This confidential questionnaire takes on average 20 minutes to complete (but can be done over multiple sessions).
R David Hofferberth
Service Performance Insight
+1 239-207-7773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.