Last Chance to Influence the 2026 PS Maturity Benchmark™ — One Week Remaining

PS Maturity Benchmark

This comprehensive report will be published in February.

Achieve organizational excellence through taking a data-driven approach to service delivery

SPI is on its final countdown for surveying for the 2026 PS Maturity Benchmark™. The survey is open until December 12, 2025, with results in February 2026.

SPI’s 2025 Benchmark showed mounting pressure—slower growth, tighter margins, rising overruns — even as AI created new advantages. Now we need to see how the last year reshaped performance.”
— R. David Hofferberth

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its 19th year, the Benchmark is the industry’s most trusted performance tool, used by more than 50,000 PS leaders worldwide every year. With 2025 having proved to be one of the most unusual years in recent history, it is more important than ever for organizations to benchmark their performance against what the top performers are doing and to set new targets aligned with the market. The survey is open until December 12, 2025, with results published in February 2026.

Here are 3 Big Free Reasons to Participate:
Participants get the most accurate industry view before anyone else, including:
• Your Firm’s Custom Benchmarking (NEW)
• A 10-page Executive Insights Report (NEW)
• The full 2026 Benchmark Report (valued at $2,795), free of charge
This year’s study also deepens its focus on AI’s impact across sales, talent, delivery, finance, and operations.

How to participate
The survey can be completed online via the link below.
Access the survey here: https://spiresearch.com/reports/2026-ps-maturity-benchmark/

This confidential questionnaire takes on average 20 minutes to complete (but can be done over multiple sessions).

