SPI Launches The 2026 Professional Services Maturity Benchmark™ Survey

Each year, thousands of organizations use this Benchmark to measure their performance. Now, in its 19th year, the Professional Services Maturity Benchmark is the standard for PS performance.” — R. David Hofferberth

Service Performance Insight (SPI Research), the leading authority on Professional Services performance benchmarking, today announced the launch of the 2026 Professional Services Maturity Benchmark™ survey. The survey is open until December 12, 2025, with results to be published in February 2026.

Now in its 19th year, the Benchmark is the industry’s most trusted performance tool, used by more than 50,000 PS leaders worldwide. With 2025 already proving to be one of the most unusual years in recent history, it is more important than ever for organizations to benchmark performance and set new targets aligned with the market.

Why participate?

Participants gain valuable insights into organizational performance, including:

• Customized SPI Maturity Benchmark Scoring (new for 2026)

• A 10-page Executive Insights Report summarizing key findings (new for 2026)

• The full 2026 Benchmark Report (valued at $2,795), free of charge

In addition, this year’s study expands its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) - reflecting its growing impact on sales, talent, service execution, and operational performance.

How to participate

The survey can be completed online via the SurveyMonkey linked below. The confidential questionnaire takes about an hour to complete and can be done in multiple sessions.

Access the survey here: https://spiresearch.com/reports/2026-ps-maturity-benchmark/

"2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for professional services,” said Dave Hofferberth, Founder and Managing Director of SPI. “As AI reshapes how firms sell, deliver, and scale, this benchmark provides leaders with the data and insights they need to navigate change, improve performance, and drive profitable growth.”

About Service Performance Insight (SPI)

Founded in 2007, Service Performance Insight (SPI Research) is the premier research and benchmarking firm dedicated to the Professional Services industry. SPI’s annual Professional Services Maturity Benchmark™ is the most widely used performance improvement tool in the industry, relied upon by tens of thousands of consulting and technology services organizations worldwide.

