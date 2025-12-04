Influential Women Spotlights Chethana Naik: Site OpEx Leader at Ingram Micro

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneering Operational Excellence in Industrial EngineeringChethana Suresh Naik, an accomplished Industrial Engineering Professional and Project Manager, is making significant strides in the field of Change Management. As the Site OpEx Leader at Ingram Micro in Eastvale, California, Chethana is at the forefront of driving operational excellence through lean methodologies and data-driven strategies.Chethana holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering and dual Master of Science degrees in Industrial Engineering (University at Buffalo, 2019) and Project Management (University of the Cumberlands, 2023). This strong academic foundation underpins her ability to elevate efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across complex operations.Her professional expertise was shaped early at IET, Inc., where she served as an Industrial Engineering consultant supporting clients across multiple U.S. locations. Contributing to over a dozen improvement and optimization projects, she built deep capability in time studies, layout design, engineered standards, and lean systems—skills that enable her to quickly diagnose gaps and design scalable solutions.Chethana later expanded her leadership impact at Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics, driving initiatives in production intelligence, quality auditing, and facilities optimization. She championed the deployment of energy monitoring systems and computerized maintenance management systems, strengthening the integration of technology, sustainability, and operations.Today at Ingram Micro, she brings together her consulting rigor and manufacturing experience to lead cross-functional process improvements that reduce costs, enhance throughput, and modernize operations. Her work spans multiple departments and high-visibility projects, reinforcing her reputation for delivering measurable, future-ready results.Outside of work, Chethana studies classical Eastern philosophies and psychology, ancient civilizational narratives, and Western thought. This multidisciplinary lens informs her holistic approach to leadership. “Continuous improvement is not just a professional priority—it’s a personal philosophy,” she notes, crediting the advice lead by example, explaining the ‘why,’ and acting with intention as the anchor of her servant-leadership style.To young women entering industrial engineering, she offers:“Operational excellence is becoming central to every industry. With AI on the rise, OpEx ensures the human element remains essential in an increasingly automated world.”Chethana Suresh Naik continues to make an impact at the intersection of engineering, sustainability, and strategic management—championing change and inspiring others to pursue excellence with clarity and purpose.Learn More about Chethana Naik:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/chethana-naik LinkedIn profile, https://www.linkedin.com/in/chenaik03 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

