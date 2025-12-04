'Palermo Blooms with Saint Rosalia' Opens in London, Showcasing Sicily’s Cultural Heritage

LONDRA, LONDRA, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exhibition “Palermo Blooms with Saint Rosalia” has opened at the Italian Cultural Institute in London, where it will remain on view until January 7, 2026. The initiative is promoted by the City of Palermo, in collaboration with the Institute, as part of an international cultural tour marking the 400th anniversary of Saint Rosalia’s legacy.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Giampiero Cannella, Deputy Mayor and Culture Councillor of Palermo, and Francesco Bongarrà, Director of the Italian Cultural Institute in London, with the participation of senior Italian officials including Giorgio Mulè, Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies, and Federico Mollicone, Chair of the Chamber’s Culture Committee.

“Thanks to this international tour, Palermo continues to grow in attractiveness and tourism, especially among foreign visitors,”

said Mayor Roberto Lagalla. “London is the final stop of 2025, and next year we will continue telling the story of the Festino and the traditions that enrich Palermo’s cultural identity abroad.”

Cannella described the London stop as “a key moment” in a global initiative to promote the devotion to Palermo’s patron saint:

“London, a crossroads of cultures and traditions, is the ideal place to present both the figure of Saint Rosalia and the traditions tied to her cult,” he said.

Curated by Sandro Follari, Maria Francesca Martinez Tagliavia, Valentina Falletta, and Claudia Giocondo, the project features a selection of photographs documenting the 2024 Festino, Palermo’s historic annual celebration held on July 14. The works were selected by a panel of experts including journalist Roberto Gueli, semiotics professor Gianfranco Marrone, and museum director Maria Francesca Martinez Tagliavia.

“The exhibition conveys the magic of the Festino and the remarkable public participation in a celebration that blends faith, devotion, and civic identity,” noted Francesco Bongarrà, Director of the Italian Cultural Institute in London. “London has always welcomed cultural expressions from my beloved island with curiosity and affection.”

The exhibition also includes the four winning photographs of the 2025 photography competition, supported by Sispi, and is produced by Civita Sicilia, with the contribution of the Port System Authority of the Western Sicily Sea.

The London stop was highlighted by key Italian policymakers as a milestone in Italy’s cultural diplomacy.

“Celebrating Saint Rosalia in the United Kingdom gives new momentum to a story that has never stopped and that continues thanks to this exhibition,” said Giorgio Mulè, citing the historical link between Saint Rosalia and modern biodiversity studies.

“This exhibition has traveled through many Italian Cultural Institutes abroad, becoming an important symbol of our cultural diplomacy,”

added Federico Mollicone, emphasizing institutional support for initiatives promoting Italian heritage overseas.

The exhibition includes a short film of the Festino, offering aerial and immersive views of Palermo’s historic sites, produced by Albamedia and Balich Wonder Studio, with behind-the-scenes material by the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Sicily campus.

About the Exhibition

“Palermo Blooms with Saint Rosalia / Palermo Rifiorisce con Santa Rosalia” is an international touring exhibition celebrating the 400th anniversary of the discovery of Saint Rosalia’s remains, an event central to Palermo’s religious and cultural identity.

