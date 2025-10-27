Over 200,000 in Rome with the CGIL for a Different Vision of the Country

ROMA, ITALIA, ITALY, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 200,000 people took part on Saturday, October 25, in the national demonstration “Democracy at Work” held in Piazza San Giovanni, Rome. The event was organized by the CGIL, Italy’s largest trade union confederation. Workers, retirees, and young people filled the streets to call for a fairer Italy — one founded on the dignity of work and democratic participation.

From the stage, CGIL General Secretary Maurizio Landini highlighted the union’s role as a force for representation and social cohesion, stressing the urgent need for policies that put jobs, wages, and safety back at the center. Alongside him, Luc Triangle, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), brought the voice of the global labor movement, emphasizing that the defense of rights and workplace democracy knows no borders. At the heart of the mobilization were key demands: the renewal of collective agreements, the fight against precarious work, greater investment in public health and education, and a fairer tax reform. The CGIL also expressed concern over Prime Minister Meloni’s 2026 budget bill, warning that it risks deepening inequality and cutting resources for welfare and culture.

“Democracy at Work” was a day of participation and proposals — for an Italy that truly belongs to everyone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.