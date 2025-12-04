260+ Women Gather in Manhattan for Bonjour Girls' ‘Roses & Planets’ Annual Summit

Sold-Out Event Brings Together Female Leaders from Finance, Tech, Law, Creative Industries and Beyond for Conversations on Growth and Exploration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonjour Girls , a New York-based women's empowerment community, successfully hosted its annual summit "Roses & Planets" on November 16, 2025, bringing together over 260 women for an afternoon of inspiration, connection, and meaningful dialogue at downtown Manhattan.The event , which sold out weeks in advance, centered on the theme of "Growing Inward, Exploring Outward" – represented by the metaphor of roses (resilience, self-knowledge, staying grounded) and planets (courage to connect, pivot, and discover new possibilities)."When a rose's roots meet a planet's orbit, growth and exploration begin to resonate," explained Claire Bai, Founder and President of Bonjour Girls. "In a world that rewrites rules by the week, we wanted to create a space where women could find their own rhythm – both rooted and in motion."The five-hour summit brought together a distinguished lineup of speakers spanning venture capital, global banking, creative industries, legal practice, media, and entrepreneurship. The roster included a Fast Company Workplace Innovator, a Knight of the French Legion of Honor, Super Lawyers Rising Star recipients, Goldman Sachs and Fortress Investment Group executives, and founders who have built successful ventures across technology, hospitality, and media.The event featured two panel discussions: "The Path of Roses: Guarding Your Heart in the Noise" and "The Journey of Planets: Exploring Potential in Change," covering topics from career transitions and work-life integration to building influence in male-dominated industries and the courage to pursue unconventional paths."I came hoping to meet a few interesting people, but I left with so much more," shared one attendee. "The stories were raw and real – not the polished success narratives you usually hear. I felt seen and understood in a way I hadn't expected."Beyond the programming, attendees participated in interactive activities, networking sessions, and a prize drawing featuring over 30 awards valued up to $2,300. Each participant received a curated gift bag from event sponsors and partners.The event was made possible through the support of key sponsors including QWOS Group, Zeng Law Group PLLC, New York Life Insurance Company, and PICO Clinic, along with supporting partners Acre NY/NJ Realty, Oleada, Waterway Media, Rigel Atlas Boutique Consulting, and Vita Pilates."We're deeply grateful to our sponsors who share our belief that investing in women's growth and connection creates ripples far beyond a single event," Claire said.Bonjour Girls plans to release a podcast series featuring highlights from the summit and is already planning future gatherings. For more information about upcoming events and how to join the community, visit bonjourgirls.org.About Bonjour GirlsBonjour Girls is a New York-based women's community dedicated to empowerment and growth. Through meaningful events, authentic dialogue, and genuine connections, Bonjour Girls creates spaces where global Asian women can support each other's journeys. With chapters in USA, Canada, France and UK, expanding to different countries and cities, Bonjour Girls is building a movement of women who believe in growing inward while exploring outward.

Bonjour Girls 2025 Event Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.