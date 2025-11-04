Award-Winning Leaders Across Finance, Law, Tech, and Creative Industries Confirmed for Bonjour Girls 'Roses & Planets'

Goldman Sachs VP, Cloud Studio CEO, Fortress Investment Executive Among Distinguished Speakers at NYC's Premier Women's Leadership Gathering.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonjour Girls today unveiled the complete speaker lineup for its 2025 "Roses & Planets" event , featuring an exceptional roster of women leaders who are redefining success across industries. Taking place on Nov. 15 in Lower Manhattan, the event will bring together top executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators for frank conversations about navigating change, building resilience, and sustaining authentic growth in today's rapidly evolving landscape.Keynote Speakers: Bridging Diplomacy, Business & Creative InnovationNoelle Xie — Global Advocate for Peace and Development & Art CuratorWorking at the intersection of diplomacy, culture, and social impact, Noelle collaborates with the U.S. Department of State, United Nations, and American Federation of Arts. Trilingual in English, French, and Chinese, she champions multilingualism in cultural exchange and has curated significant exhibitions worldwide. Beginning her career at UNICEF and WHO across New York, Geneva, and Africa, Noelle spoke at the landmark 1995 Beijing Women's Conference. In 2019, she received France's prestigious Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur. She graduated from Paris Panthéon-Sorbonne Law School and authored "Noelle - World Citizen & La Vie en Rose." Her keynote explores how women leverage cultural intelligence and values-driven action to create meaningful cross-border impact.YouMe Lin — Founder & CEO, Cloud StudioAn award-winning creative leader, YouMe partners with Fortune 500 brands on AI-powered marketing innovation. As former Creative Director at ScreenShop (a Kim Kardashian-backed startup acquired by Snap Inc.), she merged creative vision with technology. Named a "Next Generation Workplace Innovator" by Fast Company, she leads Cloud Gives Back, mentoring women entrepreneurs nationwide. Her keynote examines harnessing creativity and technology to expand impact authentically.Panel I: The Rose's Path — Maintaining Authenticity Amid NoiseHui Zeng — Senior Partner at Zeng Law Group, recognized as Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers Rising Star (top 2.5% of attorneys) and Crain's Top 100 Leading Women Lawyers in NYC. She serves international clients across immigration and real estate law.Yijia Chen — Founder & CEO of Three Orange Media, documentary filmmaker, and environmental advocate. Founded Origin Institute, a leading sustainability platform with nearly 4 million followers. Co-founder of HowBottle, promoting sustainable consumption.Qiuyuan Huang — Goldman Sachs Macro Economics VP managing global risk assessment. 2024 Rising Star Award winner from Wall Street Women in Bonds. Holds degrees from Columbia University and Peking University.Chloe — Culinary content creator who transitioned from NYU economics and finance to professional cooking, documenting her journey for 240,000+ followers across platforms.Panel II: The Planet's Journey — Exploring Potential Amid DisruptionMichelle Wang — Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Lair East Labs with nearly a decade in early-stage venture capital. Previously spent nine years at Big Four firms (KPMG, PwC, EY), successfully guided a European startup to NASDAQ acquisition.Claire Xu — Fortress Investment Group VP managing $4B+ in commercial real estate transactions. Previously at Goldman Sachs Investment Banking.Cassie Liu — QWOS Group Chief Marketing Officer who drove 300%+ year-over-year profit growth. Founding partner of Anto Korean Omakase and investor in European vacation properties and boutique hotels.Beyond the Speakers: A Complete ExperienceThe day includes structured networking, small-group discussions, community awards, and extensive prizes (30+ major prizes valued up to $2,300+, plus 100+ interactive prizes). Every attendee receives a curated gift bag.Limited Seats RemainingRegistration is accelerating with this exceptional lineup confirmed. Limited capacity ensures intimate atmosphere for genuine connection.Secure your seat at luma.com/bg2025Event Details:Date: 11/15/2025Time: 1:00 PM - 6:15 PMLocation: Lower Manhattan, New York, NYSponsor SupportMade possible through partnerships with QWOS Group, Zeng Law Group PLLC, New York Life Insurance Company, PICO Clinic, and product support from Acre NY/NJ Realty, Dadanini, Oleada, Waterway Media, Rigel Atlas Boutique Consulting, Lollitune, and Vita Pilates.About Bonjour GirlsBonjour Girls is New York's premier community platform dedicated to women's empowerment, professional development, and meaningful connection. Through signature events and ongoing programming, the organization fosters authentic dialogue, mutual support, and collective growth among diverse professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

