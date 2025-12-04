Influential Women Spotlights Alyssa (Nichols) Falcon, CDP: Growth Advisor at Empire Growth Partners

YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aligning People, Processes, and Leadership to Unleash Potential, Empower Teams, and Elevate OrganizationsYuma, Arizona – Alyssa (Nichols) Falcon, CDP, is a Growth Advisor at Empire Growth Partners, where her mission is to help organizations scale with purpose by aligning people, processes, and leadership. With over a decade of experience in recruitment, coaching, public speaking, and event management, Alyssa has dedicated her career to developing high-performing teams and guiding professionals through pivotal career transitions. As a Certified Diversity Professional, she is a trusted partner for companies seeking to create scalable systems, cultivate strong leadership, and unlock sustainable growth.Originally from Tampa Bay, Florida, Alyssa’s roots are embedded in the sun-soaked town of Clearwater. Her educational journey began at the University of South Florida, where she earned a Degree in Public Relations, complemented by a concentration in Leadership Studies. This academic foundation has been a springboard for her successful professional journey.Alyssa’s adventure in the talent acquisition realm began in 2015 when she took on the role of campus recruiter at Northwestern Mutual. Her exceptional talent and dedication soon propelled her into the Director of Campus Selection position in 2018, where she made significant contributions to diversity initiatives and recruitment goals. In recognition of her achievements, Alyssa was awarded the prestigious 2nd place Exceptional Leader Award by Ripple Match in 2022 and was a key player on the Talent Brand Team of the Year, an accolade from the Talent Brand Alliance.Throughout her career, Alyssa has held leadership roles in organizations such as KnowBe4 and Northwestern Mutual, where she has consistently exceeded recruitment goals, expanded diversity initiatives, and launched impactful talent programs. Beyond her contributions in talent strategy, Alyssa founded In Turn, a podcast designed to bridge the gap between students, professionals, and industry leaders. Additionally, she has launched Dody’s Designs, an Etsy shop honoring her grandmother, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.Alyssa is also a sought-after speaker, having shared her expertise on stages across the country. Notable engagements include her presentations “Interview Mastery” for Computer Coach and “Let’s Talk Adulting: Entering the Workforce” for the University of South Florida. Her dynamic speaking style and passion for empowering others have earned her the respect and admiration of peers and colleagues alike. Recommendations consistently highlight her natural ability to captivate audiences and her talent for building meaningful partnerships.Alyssa’s commitment to elevating people and organizations is evident in her efforts to create global internship programs and mentor first-generation college students. She attributes her success to an eagerness to keep learning, a passion for understanding people, and a deep-seated joy in helping others. She believes in the importance of finding one’s passion and enjoying the process of learning while focusing on helping others every day. Her advice to young women entering the industry is to remain open-minded, listen actively, and strive to make a difference daily—what she terms an “abundance mentality.”As Alyssa embarks on her journey with Empire Growth Partners, she acknowledges that one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in her field is effectively reaching more people to let them know that she and her team are available to support them. With team members spread across almost every time zone in the United States, Alyssa is committed to ensuring that organizations understand the breadth of support available to them.At the core of Alyssa’s philosophy is the value of authenticity. She firmly believes that true connection and growth occur when individuals show up as their authentic selves. This principle forms the foundation of how she builds trust, fosters growth, and creates lasting impact.Outside of her professional endeavors, Alyssa is a proud military spouse and work-from-home mom. She balances her professional impact with personal passions, including camping trips with her family, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, exploring new breweries and restaurants with her husband, Alex, and co-hosting a Star Wars and Marvel podcast, showcasing her multifaceted interests.Whether through her career, volunteer work, or creative projects, Alyssa (Nichols) Falcon embodies energy, empathy, and a people-first approach in all her endeavors, making her a valuable asset to the Empire Growth Partners team and the organizations she serves.Learn More about Alyssa (Nichols) Falcon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alyssa-falcon or through Empire Growth Partners, https://empiregrowthpartners.com/alyssa-falcon/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

