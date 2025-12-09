Tehama Introduces Self-Custody: A New Era of Secure, Customer-Controlled Cloud Enclaves

Your Data. Your Control.

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama Technologies, the leading provider of secure access platforms for hybrid and regulated workforces, today announced the launch of Self-Custody. This new deployment model allows organizations to host, operate, and govern Tehama Enclaves entirely within their own cloud environments, maintaining full sovereignty over data, access, and compliance. Since Tehama never gets access to your data, self-custody unlocks workloads governed by hundreds of compliance standards supported by AWS and Azure.

Self-Custody expands Tehama’s platform capabilities by enabling enterprises, government agencies, and managed service providers to retain exclusive control over keys, audit logs, and security configurations, while still leveraging Tehama’s proven secure access architecture. Customers can now deploy Zero-Trust Enclaves directly inside their Azure or AWS tenants, combining cloud agility with the assurance and governance traditionally associated with on-premises environments.

“Our customers, especially those in regulated and defence-aligned industries, want the flexibility of the cloud without compromising governance,” said Paul Vallée, CEO of Tehama Technologies. “Self-Custody delivers exactly that: full control, full auditability, and the same proven security of Tehama’s managed platform—now within the customer’s own environment.”

Sectors such as government, the defense industrial base (DIB), regulated utilities, critical infrastructure, oil and gas, healthcare, banking and brokerages, and pharmaceutical research all face significant barriers when granting vendors or contractors access to sensitive systems. Self-Custody enables these organizations to extend secure, compliant access across their supply chains without exposing data or infrastructure to external operators, meeting the high bar required for shared access in regulated ecosystems.

Tehama Self-Custody represents the next evolution of the company’s secure access platform, already used to power hundreds of compliant hybrid work environments globally. With Self-Custody, organizations handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), FINRA-regulated data, financial systems, or other sensitive workloads can operate Tehama Enclaves within their own tenant, reducing third-party operational risk and strengthening internal governance.

Empowering Multi-Cloud, Contractor Isolation and CMMC-Ready Operations

Self-Custody builds on Tehama’s multi-cloud strategy, providing customers with a unified policy framework and consistent Zero-Trust controls across distributed environments, workers, and vendors. For organizations pursuing CMMC alignment or operating under federal, public-sector, or global regulatory frameworks, Self-Custody offers a powerful mechanism to enforce provable governance and end-to-end auditability across internal teams and extended supply chains.

“Tehama Self-Custody gives organizations the ability to demonstrate, not just claim, secure handling of sensitive data across multi-cloud environments,” said Chris Haigh, CEO at Cyber AB Accredited C3PAO Meerkat Cyber. “It’s a significant step forward for any enterprise that must extend controlled, auditable access to contractors and third parties without compromising compliance.”

Tehama Self-Custody is available immediately for deployment in customer-owned Azure and AWS environments. Expanded integrations and additional cloud options will be introduced throughout 2026.



About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies is the leader in Enclave-as-a-Service, providing secure, compliant, and governed access to sensitive data and systems across global supply chains. Organizations use Tehama Enclaves to isolate systems and data, host governed virtual desktops, and enforce Zero-Trust access for employees, contractors, and third-party providers—without the complexity of integrating multiple security tools.

Built for hybrid, multi-cloud, and regulated environments, Tehama delivers policy-based security, continuous auditability, and full data containment to support compliance with CMMC, NIST 800-171, SOC 2 Type II, PCI, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and other frameworks. Tehama also enables strong AI governance by ensuring sensitive data stays unavailable to AI adoption or contained, controlled, and fully traceable. With both cloud-hosted and Self-Custody deployment options, Tehama provides enterprises with the flexibility to operate enclaves in Tehama’s cloud or within their own.

