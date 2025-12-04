Branded Living Launches Intelligence Platform for Global Branded Residence Sector

New ecosystem delivers instant analytics for developers and integrated discovery for buyers, powered by proprietary Branded Residences AI.

Branded Living is designed to grow smarter, continuously refining its insights as it ingests new market data from our global tracking.” — Michelle Mastrobattista

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branded Living, a platform covering branded residential properties, today announced the launch of a new intelligence platform aimed at developers, investors, and buyers in the global branded residence sector.

The branded residence market has seen significant growth in recent years, though information has often been scattered across different sources. The new platform seeks to address this by offering tools for both industry professionals and consumers.

For developers and investors, the platform features a tool called Branded Residences AI, which generates market intelligence reports. According to the company, these reports, which include executive summaries, competitive analysis, and buyer profiles, can be produced in seconds rather than the weeks or months traditional studies may require.

"Our agency experience taught us that a market study is useless if it doesn't tell you how to sell," said Michelle Mastrobattista, Founder of Branded Living. "We built Branded Residences AI to answer not just 'is there demand?' but 'who is the buyer, and how do you reach them?' The system is designed to continuously refine its insights as it processes new market data."

For buyers and individual investors, the consumer-facing Branded Living website now integrates several tools into one environment. Users can access market research, browse a global directory of properties, review brand analytics, and use a lifestyle assessment tool to find matching residences.

"Our goal was to create a connected system for the industry," Mastrobattista added. "With our affiliated agency, Brand Paradise, executing campaigns informed by this data on the Branded Living platform, we can offer a more integrated approach."

About The Companies

Branded Living is a digital platform covering the global branded residence sector, which includes luxury residential properties affiliated with hotel and lifestyle brands. The platform provides market research, news analysis, and property listings, reaching approximately 30,000 professionals and enthusiasts monthly. The company's stated vision is to become an essential resource for the branded residence market.

Branded Residences AI is the proprietary intelligence engine developed by Branded Living. The system analyzes real estate data, development pipelines, and market trends to generate reports and insights for industry professionals. It is designed as a living system that continuously refines its analysis.

Brand Paradise is a marketing and sales agency specializing in luxury branded residence developments. The agency's campaigns, which leverage insights from the group's data platforms, have achieved social media reach into the hundreds of thousands of views for featured properties.

The group operates with an integrated approach, combining data analysis, consumer-facing media, and professional marketing services for the branded residence industry.

