Bag-in-box Containers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Bag-in-box Containers Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Bag-in-box Containers Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Bag-in-box Containers Market Size And Growth?

The market size of bag-in-box containers has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $4.49 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $4.8 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth can be credited to factors such as effective packaging, longer shelf life, affordability, trends in the wine and beverage industry, and its lesser environmental footprint.

In the forthcoming years, the bag-in-box containers market is anticipated to witness significant expansion, escalating to $6.84 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The projected growth within this period can be credited to evolving consumer lifestyle trends, amplified use in non-food industries, commitment towards sustainable and green packaging practices, advancements in dispensing systems, and the worldwide expansion of e-commerce. Key trends for the future encompass its application in industrial and institutional domains, progression in barrier films and materials, branding and marketing customization, increased usage in the pharmaceutical sector, and an emphasis on convenience and portability.

Download a free sample of the bag-in-box containers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3893&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Bag-in-box Containers Market?

The bag-in-box containers market is anticipated to thrive under the escalating expansion of the food and beverage sector. This industry includes the creation, processing, selling, and distribution of food and beverages. Bag-in-box containers, typically used to package fluids like juices, wines, and syrups in this sector, are adopted for their benefits such as improved shelf life, simple transportation, and minimal packaging waste. April 2022 reports by the Common Thread Collective, a US-based e-commerce growth agency, stated that global food and beverage sales were $506 billion in 2022, with projections to soar to $857 billion by 2025. According to a September 2022 report by Statistics Sweden, a government agency in Sweden, food and drink revenue was $30.74 billion (SEK 334 billion) in 2021, a rise of 2.9%, or $8.28 billion (SEK 9 billion), from 2020. Hence, the continuous rise of the food and beverage sector is fueling the bag-in-box containers market expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bag-in-box Containers Market?

Major players in the Bag-in-box Containers include:

• Amcor Ltd.

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• D S Smith

• Liqui Box Corporation

• Scholle IPN

• aspla Plásticos Españoles S.A.

• Optopack Ltd.

• Accurate Box Company Inc

• Aran Group

• CDF Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Bag-in-box Containers Market In The Globe?

Key players in the bag-in-box container industry are prioritizing the development of technologies like recyclable bag-in-box water packaging in an effort to promote sustainability and meet the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Offering an environmentally friendly and practical choice, recyclable bag-in-box water packaging aligns with an increased global emphasis on the reduction of plastic consumption and the advocacy of responsible usage. As an example, recyclable bag-in-box water packaging was launched by the Switzerland-based enterprise, SIG, in July 2024. Known for its innovative products in the food and beverage sector, SIG specializes in aseptic packaging solutions. Their recyclable bag-in-box water packaging is an eco-conscious solution constructed from recyclable resources, designed to safeguard water from contamination, ensure efficient distribution, and remain user-friendly and environmentally responsible.

How Is The Bag-in-box Containers Market Segmented?

The bag-in-box containers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Low Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Other Material Types (Nylon, Poly-butylene Terephthalate)

2) By Capacity: Less than 5 liters, 5-10 liters, 10-15 liters, 15-20 liters, More than 20 liters

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Industrial Liquids, Household Products, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE): Standard LDPE Bags, Co-extruded LDPE Bags, Laminated LDPE Bags

2) By Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA): EVA Film, EVA Copolymers, EVA Blends

3) By Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH): EVOH Multilayer Films, EVOH Co-extruded Films

4) By Other Material Types: Nylon, Poly-butylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polyester, Polypropylene

View the full bag-in-box containers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bag-in-box-containers-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Bag-in-box Containers Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for bag-in-box containers and its growth projection is given in the report. Detailed analysis for other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa are also included in the bag-in-box containers market report.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bag-in-box Containers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paperboard-packaging-global-market-report

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-market

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.