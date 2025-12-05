Manufactured Wood Materials Market Expanding With $406.23 Billion at 6.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Manufactured Wood Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Manufactured Wood Materials Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion of the manufactured wood materials market. Its size is projected to increase from $297.53 billion in 2024 to $315.1 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors such as the growth of emerging markets, increase in residential construction activities, and low-interest rates have contributed to the growth experienced in the past.

The market for manufactured wood materials is predicted to witness a robust expansion in the coming years, increasing to a value of $406.23 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The projected growth over this forecast period can be linked to the rise of e-commerce, a growing demand for wooden furniture, and the effects of urbanization. Notable trends in this forecast period involve providing customized engineered wood products to the building sector, the use of automation and robotics technologies, the implementation of tracking and tracing technology, as well as a concentration on introducing new and better methods in logging to enhance the wood volume whilst reducing leftover damage.

Download a free sample of the manufactured wood materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3613&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Manufactured Wood Materials Market?

The manufactured wood materials market's expansion is anticipated to be boosted by the escalating requirements in the construction sector. The term ""construction"" pertains to planning, designing, fabricating, and putting together tangible structures, amenities, or infrastructure. The utilization of manufactured wood materials can bring about favourable economic, ecological, and social outcomes by encouraging sustainability, advancement, and productivity in the construction domain. For example, TST Europe AG, a non-governmental organization located in Switzerland, reported in June 2024 that the total expenditure on construction in the U.S. for 2023 was $1.98 trillion. This indicates a growth of 7.4% from the prior year. The U.S. had an estimated 745,000 construction firms as of 2023. The escalating demand in the construction sector is contributing to the expansion of the manufactured wood materials market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Manufactured Wood Materials Market?

Major players in the Manufactured Wood Materials include:

• Georgia-Pacific

• Weyerhaeuser

• Boise Cascade

• West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

• Universal Forest Products

• UPM-Kymmene Corporation

• Metsa Group

• Potlatch Corporation

• Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd

• Eksons Corporation Bhd

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Manufactured Wood Materials Market?

Companies that manufacture wood materials are progressively incorporating automation and robotics into their operations in an effort to improve productivity and decrease expenses. Robotics is generally embraced in those areas where the working conditions are hazardous for human labor and it can supplement human labor to boost operational efficacy. The use of automation is aimed at shrinking the production time of reconstituted wood items and improving process efficiency. A study conducted by the Manufacturers Alliance and the MN Precision Manufacturing Association revealed that 38% of the survey participants were presently utilizing either automation or robotics, and another 32% were in the process of adopting them. Firms such as Timber Automation and CG Power and Industrial Solutions are among the major providers of automation equipment.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Manufactured Wood Materials Market Segments

The manufactured wood materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Reconstituted Wood, Plywood, Veneer Sheets

2) By Type of Wood Plant: Teak, Oak, Other Types of Wood Plants

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Reconstituted Wood: Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF), Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

2) By Plywood: Softwood Plywood, Hardwood Plywood, Marine Plywood

3) By Veneer Sheets: Natural Veneer, Backed Veneer, Reconstituted Veneer

View the full manufactured wood materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/manufactured-wood-materials-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Manufactured Wood Materials Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for manufactured wood materials, with North America coming in as the second largest region. The report on this market covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. It also forecasts the potential growth of these regions in this market.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Manufactured Wood Materials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Wood Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wood-products-global-market-report

Wood Processing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wood-processing-global-market-report

Woodworking Machinery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/woodworking-machinery-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.