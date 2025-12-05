Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market to Grow at 6.8% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Size And Growth?

The market for motorcycle racing gear has seen robust expansion in the past few years. The market worth, which is projected to be $2.11 billion in 2024, will rise to $2.23 billion in 2025, indicating an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth during the historical period is derived from several factors such as the advent of e-sports, increasing popularity of motorsports, globalisation and market proliferation, rider's predilections and convenience, fashion trends and style progression.

Anticipated to witness a sturdy surge in the upcoming years, the motorcycle racing apparel market is set to expand to a value of $2.9 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to numerous factors including advances in material science, increased demand for bespoke options, safety regulations and standards, fashion and design inclinations and economic contributors. The projection period will also witness major trends such as marketing and branding tactics, customisation and personalisation, safety and protection measures, aesthetic and design movements, along with comfort and ergonomics.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market?

The motorcycle racing apparel market's expansion is being fuelled primarily by the escalating number of accidents. The main reasons for the increased accidents include not only speeding and reckless driving, but also the lack of safe practices, blatant disregard for traffic regulations by drivers, inadequate road lighting, growing encroachment, and so on. Motorcycles are more susceptible to accidents due to the exposure of motorcyclists and their passengers to weather and road hazards, in comparison to those in enclosed vehicles. For example, data from the Transport Accident Commission, a government agency in Australia, showed that 295 people died on Victorian roads in 2023. This represents a 22.4% rise, with 54 more fatalities than the previous year of 2022. Notably, the number of fatal crashes increased to 261, a growth of 22 (which is a 9% rise) compared to the 239 incidents recorded the prior year. Therefore, the continuously increasing number of accidents will continue to fuel the motorcycle racing apparel market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market?

Major players in the Motorcycle Racing Apparel include:

• Alpinestars

• Dainese S.p.A.

• Fox Racing Inc.

• REV'IT! Sport International B.V.

• KLIM

• Arai Helmet Ltd.

• Shoei Co. Ltd.

• AGV SpA

• Bell Helmets

• Fly Racing

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Sector?

The implementation of cutting-edge technologies is a growing trend in the motorcycle racing clothing market. Advanced features such as GPS-enabled devices, heads-up displays, smart sensor helmets, and automatic airbags are being incorporated into motorcycle racing gear to reduce incidents and injuries during rides. Leading companies in the motorcycle racing clothing industry are enhancing their market positioning by offering these high-tech garments. For instance, Alpinestars, an Italian firm specializing in motorsports and action sports clothing and safety equipment, launched its Tech-Air 10 in April 2022. Designed with Alpinestars’ MotoGP riders, this comprehensive protection system for the upper body and hips uses an autonomous slim airbag to shield the rider's shoulders, chest, full back, and hips. The airbag is fitted with an innovative active electronic system that uses 12 sensors and an AI crash detection algorithm, providing more security by controlling the airbag's activation during a crash.

How Is The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Segmented?

The motorcycle racing apparel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Clothing, Footwear, Protection Gear

2) By Distribution Channel: Non-Store, Store Built

3) By Application: Competitive Race, Recreation

Subsegments:

1) By Clothing: Racing Suits, Jerseys, Pants, Base Layers

2) By Footwear: Racing Boots, Riding Shoes, Adventure Boots

3) By Protection Gear: Helmets, Gloves, Body Armor (Back Protectors, Chest Protectors), Knee and Elbow Pads

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the motorcycle racing apparel market. The growth outlook for this region is under consideration. The report on the motorcycle racing apparel market includes all the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

