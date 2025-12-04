Copeland doubles up in DSBF filly pace prelim

Git Goin, driven by Vince Copeland, won her fourth career race Wednesday

Bobby’s Grace, driven by Russell Foster, paid $11.40 to win as the 9-2 second choice on Wednesday.

DOVER — Trainer Vince Copeland took two of the three $20,000 first-round Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) preliminary events for 3-year-old pacing fillies on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at Bally’s Dover as both Git Goin and Bobby’s Grace defeated odds-on favorites in their respective splits.

Git Goin, whom Copeland also owns and drove, sustained a first-over push out of fourth up the backstretch and through the far turn, collared pacesetter Mad Anne (driven by Jason Thompson) with 50 yards to go, and evaded a late rally from 1-5 favorite Valentina Station (Trae Porter) to win the third division in 1:55. Sweet Samsara (David Rearic) narrowly saved third up the open stretch over Mad Anne.

The Badlands Hanover-Goin Again filly, now a four-time winner from 20 career starts, paid $10.60 to win as the 4-1 second choice.

Copeland’s other stakes winner was Bobby’s Grace, whom Russell Foster drove to a 1:55 win in the second division. The Roddy’s Bags Again-Casino Bus filly latched onto the live cover of Tilted Crown (Allan Davis) up the backstretch, launched a three-wide push midway around the far turn, and reached the lead with 70 yards to go before holding off an inside bid from 1-9 favorite Little Miss Peyton (Corey Callahan) to win by a length. Pacesetter Proper Lady (Cody Poliseno) finished third.

Bobby’s Grace, who paid $11.40 to win as the 9-2 second choice, has won four of 23 career starts for owner Michael Baio.

The first division saw Bella Artiste and driver Jim Morand prevail at 1-9, making every pole a winning one en route to a 2-1/4-length, 1:56.1 score over Mimosa On The Key (Tim Tetrick) and Odds Beater (Justin Vincent). Les Givens trains the Badlands Hanover-Arts Bid filly, who now has won 12 of her 24 career starts, for Nanticoke Racing, Arthur Feeney and Chad Tate. She paid $2.20 to win.

Bella Artiste, driven by Jim Morand, has won 12 of her 24 career starts.

Sophomore male pacers kick off their DSBF series at Bally’s Dover on Thursday, Dec. 4, with the first of two $20,000 first-round splits taking place at 4:10 p.m. and the second kicking off a 12-race pari-mutuel card at 4:30 p.m.