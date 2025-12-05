Primo Maschio peerless in DSBF prelim

Primo Maschio, driven by Trae Porter, won in 1:53.2 Thursday at Bally’s Dover

DOVER — After sweeping the summer Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series at Harrington Raceway and making a minor splash on the Grand Circuit, Primo Maschio rolled to an easy 1:53.2 win in his $20,000 first-round split of the DSBF series for 3-year-old male pacers at Bally’s Dover on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Shore Not Beach, driven by Pat Berry, scored a 1:55 win on Thursday.

Trae Porter moved the Badlands Hanover-Primadonna gelding to the point at the end of a :28 opening quarter mile, clearing B Like Tony (driven by Ross Wolfenden) and leading that rival through middle splits of :56.4 and 1:25.1 before evading a mild late rally from runner-up Lew Not Lou (Jason Thompson) by 2-3/4 lengths to win in 1:53.2. Wyatt Earp (Tony Morgan) took third over B Like Tony, who faded badly on the far turn after gapping the pocket.

Walter Callahan trains Primo Maschio, who has now won 17 races and earned $349,618 from 25 starts, for owner Forrest Bartlett.

The other division saw TLB Racing’s Shore Not Beach and driver Pat Berry use a :28.2 first quarter to clear Maximum Luck (Jason Green) before rating a :58.1 middle half and accelerating in the stretch to defeat Maximum Luck by a widening 4-1/2 lengths in 1:55. Big Hunk A Money (Thompson) finished third.

Traci Berry trains Shore Not Beach, a Badlands Hanover-Azure Deo gelding who has won six of his 20 career starts and earned $162,827. He paid $2.10 to win as the overwhelming 1-20 favorite.

The second round of the December DSBF series for 3-year-olds kicks off Monday, Dec. 8, with a single $20,000 preliminary for trotting fillies carded as the fourth event on a 14-race program at Bally’s Dover. First post is 4:30 p.m.