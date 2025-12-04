BoardWise Launches Trauma-Informed Care Packages for Professionals Facing Licensing Board Complaints

A first-of-its-kind movement bringing compassion, dignity, and calm to one of the most stressful experiences in a professional’s career.

YORK, ME, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoardWise, the technology platform helping licensed professionals navigate board complaints with clarity and calm, today announced the launch of its trauma-informed Care Package Initiative, a groundbreaking effort to bring emotional support, grounding, and dignity to nurses and other professionals facing investigations by their licensing boards.Each care package includes curated calming items, handwritten notes, and supportive messaging created by BoardWise’s brand team, a human touch in a process historically defined by fear, isolation, and bureaucracy.“We built BoardWise because no one should face a board complaint alone emotionally or practically,” said Matthew J. Bady, RN, Founder of BoardWise. “These professionals have poured their lives into their work. When a complaint arrives, even a minor one, it feels like your world collapses. I’ve lived that experience myself. Our care packages are a way of saying: You are still a human being. You deserve care. This is bigger than tech, it’s a movement to bring compassion back into a system that has forgotten it.”Whether involving nurses, physicians, therapists, teachers, or other licensed professionals, board complaints can trigger intense stress, shame, fear, and burnout. Many individuals describe the experience as the most traumatic moment of their career. Yet no support systems exist to care for the person behind the license.BoardWise is changing that.Care Packages With PurposeThe packages are designed by BoardWise’s Chief Brand Officer, Kara M. Voisine, RN, who leads the company’s care-first, trauma-aware creative direction.“Professionals going through licensing investigations are terrified, and no one ever shows up for their emotional state,” Voisine said. “These care packages are our way of putting a steadying hand on their shoulder. It’s a moment of warmth in a cold process. Our mission is simple: ease fear, restore dignity, and remind people they are not alone.”Each package is mailed for free to BoardWise users who opt in, regardless of the allegations they’re facing. This initiative is fully funded by the company as part of its broader commitment to building a compassion-centered justice-tech movement.A New Category: Compassion-as-a-ServiceBoardWise is the first company to combine technological guidance with human warmth by organizing complex board documents, helping users structure their responses, and offering non-legal, trauma-informed support. The company has grown rapidly among nurses and is expanding to other professions as fear of disciplinary action and staffing burnout intensify nationwide.“The licensing board process is full of paperwork, deadlines, and fear but absolutely no emotional support,” Bady said. “BoardWise is here to change the culture. Compassion is the new infrastructure. Boards often say they exist to protect the public, but who exists to protect those who've dedicated their lives to serving the public? BoardWise does.”A Movement Rooted in Lived ExperienceAs a registered nurse who survived an overwhelming board process himself, Bady is driving a philosophy that blends technology with the ethics of care. BoardWise’s customer experience — from soft colors and hand-drawn illustrations to humanized onboarding and warm email check-ins — reflects this radical shift.“We don’t just help people draft responses.We help them breathe again.” Bady added.AvailabilityThe Care Package Initiative launches nationwide this month. Professionals facing board complaints or requests for information can receive a package through BoardWise after using the platform.About BoardWiseBoardWise is a trauma-informed, Augmented Intelligence-powered platform that helps licensed professionals navigate licensing board complaints with clarity, organization, and emotional steadiness. Built on principles of Zero-Data-Retention, human-centered design, and augmented intelligence, BoardWise is redefining what support looks like at one of the most stressful moments in a professional’s career.Media ContactThe BoardWise Teamsupport@boardwise.online

