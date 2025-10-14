Justice Technology Association Spotlights BoardWise as a Leader in Tech-Powered Professional License Defense

JTA’s mission aligns perfectly with our belief that technology should protect people, not intimidate them.” — Matthew J. Bady, RN

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Justice Technology Association (JTA) has featured BoardWise in its national Member Spotlight, recognizing the Maine-based technology startup for transforming access to administrative justice through technology-powered support for licensed professionals facing disciplinary or regulatory action.Founded by Matthew J. Bady, RN, BoardWise provides zero-data-retention, session-based technology that guides users through board complaints and responses with empathy, accuracy, and confidentiality. The platform aims to bridge the growing gap between complex regulatory systems and unrepresented professionals across healthcare, trades, and other licensed industries.“It’s deeply meaningful to be recognized by the Justice Technology Association,” said BoardWise Founder and CEO Matthew Bady. “JTA’s mission aligns perfectly with our belief that technology should protect people, not intimidate them. BoardWise was built to give professionals confidence and clarity, without fear or overwhelming costs.”The JTA Member Spotlight highlights organizations creating fairer, more accessible legal systems through innovation. BoardWise’s inclusion underscores the platform’s growing national profile in the emerging justice-tech ecosystem and its commitment to compassion-driven technology.Since its soft launch earlier this year, BoardWise has attracted attention from access-to-justice advocates, legal-innovation leaders, and professional associations nationwide. The company is preparing to expand its platform to serve attorneys and license-defense specialists through a companion product, BoardWise Pro, launching later this year.The full JTA feature can be viewed at: https://justicetechassociation.org/blog/member-spotlight/member-spotlight-boardwise/ About BoardWiseBoardWise is a digital suite that helps licensed professionals understand and respond to board complaints, protecting their careers. Built on zero-data-retention architecture, BoardWise delivers confidential, session-based guidance that transforms complex legal processes into calm, step-by-step workflows. Learn more at www.BoardWise.online

