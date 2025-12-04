Butterfly Wins Rail Design Innovation of the Year for Tshiuetin Modernization Project

Lars Rinne, CEO, accepts Design Innovation of the Year Award at the Rail Interiors Show 2025

Aviation-inspired convertible suites introduce new commercial flexibility for long-distance rail travel

Butterfly-Rail proves that a single product can meet the needs of both passengers and operators without compromise.” — Lars Rinne, CEO, Butterfly Flexible Seating

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions (Butterfly Seating) has been awarded Design Innovation of the Year at the Rail Interiors Show 2025 for its contribution to the modernization of Tshiuetin Rail Transportation, North America’s first Indigenous-owned railway. The award recognizes Butterfly’s 3-in-1 convertible rail suite, an aviation-engineered seating concept that enables operators to use space more efficiently while enhancing passenger comfort on long-distance journeys.Delivered in collaboration with Canadian Railway Services (CRWS) and Morelli Design Transport, the modernization project – supported by the Canadian Infrastructure Bank - introduced the Butterfly-Rail suite into one of the most remote and challenging rail environments in North America.Tshiuetin, meaning 'North Wind’ in the Innu language, runs a 12-hour service through regions of Québec and Labrador, providing a lifeline for the Innu, Naskapi, and Cree communities to essential supplies, health services, and traditional lands. To support a route where needs shift between daytime travel and overnight rest, Butterfly-Rail converts manually in seconds, from upright seating to a lounge or lie-flat bed, giving operators an interior they can adjust as the journey evolves without adding equipment or complexity. The Rail Interior Awards , organized by the Mark Allen Group and RedCabin, are among the rail sector’s most respected recognitions, celebrating excellence in design, innovation, and passenger experience. Judging criteria span sustainability, materials, comfort, and onboard technology, with a focus on concepts that set new benchmarks for the industry. This year, Butterfly was recognized alongside leading global rail innovators such as Alstom, Hitachi Rail, Saint Gobain, SNCF, Stadler, and SEKISUI KYDEX – placing Butterfly among some of the sector’s most influential brands.Commenting on the award, Lars Rinne, CEO of Butterfly Seating, said:“Butterfly-Rail proves that a single product can meet the needs of both passengers and operators without compromise. It brings a more human-centric, comfortable long-distance experience while enabling resourceful day-and-night operations within the same footprint, something conventional seating often cannot support.For an operator serving remote northern communities, the ability to shift easily between seating, a lounge, and a lie-flat bed offers a practical advantage that strengthens both efficiency and the overall journey. To be selected by the communities of the Innu, Naskapi, and Cree First Nations underscores how the product performs in operationally complex conditions and marks an important milestone for Butterfly and the future of adaptable rail interiors.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.