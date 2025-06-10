Butterfly Seating Installs First Convertible Rail Seats on Indigenous-Owned Railway

Butterfly’s 3-in-1 convertible rail seats shown in recliner and lie-flat modes aboard refurbished Tshiuetin Railway cars. Designed for 12-hour comfort and flexibility. A top-down view of Butterfly’s convertible train seats in recliner, lounge, and lie-flat modes, highlighting workspace functionality, privacy partitions, and multipurpose comfort. Butterfly’s convertible rail seat shown in lounge mode aboard Tshiuetin Railway, offering personal space to stretch out, relax, or work in motion.

As part of Tshiuetin Rail’s modernization, Butterfly’s Motorcoach-adapted seats will debut on refurbished train cars for 12-hour route through remote Quebec.

This debut shows how adaptable design can meet real community needs. We’re honored to be part of such a meaningful project.” — Lars Rinne, CEO, Butterfly Flexible Seating

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions has entered the rail industry with its first commercial installation of its award-winning convertible seat, adapted from aerospace-inspired motorcoach design for use on long-distance passenger trains.Partnering with Canadian Railway Services (CRWS) and Morelli Design Transport on the Tshiuetin Rail Transportation modernization project , the Butterfly seats will debut on refurbished train cars serving a 12-hour route between Sept-Îles and Schefferville, Quebec.The collaboration was announced during the Red Cabin Railway Interior Innovation Summit and represents a significant milestone in the full fleet refurbishment of North America’s first Indigenous-owned and operated railway.Launched by Transport Ferroviaire Tshiuetin Inc., the project aims to create a more comfortable, inclusive, and culturally reflective passenger experience for the Innu, Naskapi, and Cree communities of northeastern Quebec and Labrador. Known as a lifeline for food, fuel, medicine, and mobility, the railway connects people to both essential goods and traditional lands.Butterfly Seating introduces a 3-in-1 flexible system that transforms from upright recliners to a private lounge or a full 78-inch lie-flat bed — all with the simple pull of a lever. The design gives passengers the space and comfort to rest, relax, or work throughout Tshiuetin’s 12-hour journey. For operators, this flexibility means adapting to real-world passenger needs without the limitations of fixed layouts.About ButterflyButterfly Flexible Seating Solutions combines visionary aesthetics with business practicality, using state of the art aerospace engineering techniques to craft convertible seats for air, rail, and road travel, with a focus on longevity and reliability. We are on a mission to help operators unlock the untapped value of flexibility – in comfort, design and revenue potential.Learn More

