Analysis Report on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) has witnessed remarkable progress in recent years, driven by growing demand across various industries. As advancements continue and new applications emerge, the CFRP sector is positioned for sustained expansion. Let’s delve into the current market size, key growth factors, prominent players, emerging trends, and its segmentation landscape.

Current Market Size and Growth Expectations for the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

The carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market was valued at $13.66 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow to $14.93 billion by 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth has been propelled by developments in the aerospace sector, increasing demand for high-performance materials, expansion in sporting goods, and a rising focus on fuel efficiency. Additional contributors include globalization in automobile manufacturing, the necessity for corrosion-resistant materials, and a stronger emphasis on sustainability.

Looking ahead, the CFRP market is anticipated to reach $22.11 billion by 2029, growing at an accelerated CAGR of 10.3%. This optimistic trajectory is fueled by factors such as the booming consumer electronics market, the rise of electric vehicles, innovations in CFRP manufacturing, growth in the wind energy industry, advancements in resin technologies, and the trend toward miniaturized electronic devices. Key trends shaping this period include automotive lightweighting, enhanced production techniques, innovative medical device applications, inventive automotive designs, greater use in robotics, and strategic partnerships.

Download a free sample of the carbon fiber reinforced plastic (cfrp) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8577&type=smp

Primary Drivers Behind the Expansion of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

One of the main forces propelling the CFRP market is the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. In the automotive sector, ""lightweighting"" refers to producing lighter vehicles that offer better fuel efficiency and performance. To achieve this, manufacturers turn to carbon fiber for parts, plastic for windshields, and aluminum foam for bumpers. CFRP is especially favored for vehicle exteriors due to its minimal thermal expansion and shrinkage.

Moreover, CFRP is widely used in the production of high-end sports cars, bicycles, and motorcycles. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric light-duty vehicle sales grew by 60% in 2022 to reach 26 million units, with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) driving this surge. This growing preference for lighter and more efficient vehicles is significantly boosting the demand for carbon fiber reinforced plastics.

Leading Corporations Making an Impact in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

The CFRP market features a number of influential companies including:

• Solvay S.A

• DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Hexcel Corporation

• Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

• SGL Carbon SE

• Teijin Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

• AllRed & Associates Inc.

How Innovations and Trends Are Shaping Growth in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

Industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced materials like carbon fiber reinforced polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) to improve performance across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and construction. This composite involves embedding carbon fibers into a PVDF matrix to enhance strength and chemical resistance.

For example, in May 2024, Italy-based additive manufacturing specialist Xenia Materials introduced a new range of carbon fiber-reinforced PVDF compounds designed specifically for pellet-fed 3D printing. These compounds improve material strength, reduce warping, and comply with ATEX safety standards, making them ideal for use in hazardous environments. Such innovations are helping expand the applications and efficiency of CFRP materials.

A Breakdown of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Segments

This report divides the CFRP market into several key segments:

1) By Type: Polyacrylonitrile, Petroleum Pitch, Other Types

2) By Resin: Thermosetting, Thermoplastic

3) By End-User Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Sports and Leisure, Building and Construction, Wind Power Industry, Other End-Users

Further subcategories include:

- Polyacrylonitrile (PAN): Standard PAN-Based CFRP, High-Strength PAN-Based CFRP

- Petroleum Pitch: Pitch-Based CFRP, Specialty Pitch-Based CFRP

- Other Types: Rayon-Based CFRP, Biobased Carbon Fiber Reinforcements

View the full carbon fiber reinforced plastic (cfrp) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-cfrp-global-market-report

Regions Leading the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

In 2024, North America holds the largest share of the CFRP market. The comprehensive market analysis also covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing an extensive overview of the global landscape.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Glass Reinforced Plastics Grp Pipes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-reinforced-plastics-grp-pipes-global-market-report

Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-reinforced-plastic-vessels-global-market-report

Plastic Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.