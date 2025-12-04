Tark Thermal Solutions PCX Thermoelectric Coolers Support Faster, More Accurate PCR and Molecular Diagnostic Platforms

Elongated PCX Thermoelectric Cooler for PCR Applications

PCX Series elongated thermoelectric coolers maintain reliable performance during rapid cycling

ROSENHEIM, GERMANY, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tark Thermal Solutions , the leading global manufacturer of thermal management solutions (formerly Laird Thermal Systems), announces that the elongated PCX models of thermoelectric coolers enable narrower temperature zones across PCR trays, allowing for more precise thermal management, faster reaction cycles, and increased sample throughput. The elongated construction allows OEMs to design PCR trays with more temperature-controlled zones, simplifying the process of finding the optimal melt temperature and boosting test accuracy and efficiency. By minimizing temperature gradients and providing rapid ramp rates, the PCX Series significantly accelerates PCR test results, supporting both real-time and quantitative PCR platforms.The Tark PCX Series of thermoelectric coolers (TECs) is engineered specifically for demanding PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing applications, offering high reliability, precise temperature control, and rapid thermal cycling for accelerated test throughput. Reliable performance and durability minimize downtime and maintenance for instrument manufacturers and laboratories, supporting higher test volumes and more dependable diagnostic outcomes.Key benefits for PCR applications include:• PCX Series of elongated thermoelectric coolers improves temperature-zone precision in PCR trays.• Responds to renewed demand in molecular diagnostics post-COVID.• Supports automated, compact, and high-throughput PCR systems used in hospitals, clinical labs, and research centers.• Enables faster, more accurate, and more accessible disease detection in modern molecular diagnostics.• PowerCycling PCX TECs provide precise temperature control and faster ramp rates suitable for point-of-care applications requiring real-time PCRtesting.• The PCX Series provides high heat-pumping capacity, supporting up to 215 watts, and operates at temperatures reaching 120°C, which exceeds thetypical requirements of PCR processes.• Through advanced thermoelectric materials and proprietary construction, these TECs maintain extremely tight temperature gradients (within ±0.5°C),critical for accurate DNA amplification during PCR.• PCX Series TECS have a unique thermally conductive “soft layer” beneath the cold-side ceramic, which absorbs mechanical stresses from repeatedheating and cooling. This prevents common failures such as cracking and bowing, especially crucial for elongated TEC models.• PCX Series TECs withstand harsh thermal cycling environments, passing rigorous PCR qualification standards without performance degradation,ensuring long operational life (more than 200,000 power cycles) even under constant cycling.By supporting a new generation of portable and automated molecular diagnostic techniques, Tark Thermal Solutions helps healthcare providers deliver faster, more accurate, and more accessible testing. From point-of-care environments to complex research labs, the PCX Series enables better patient outcomes, improved laboratory efficiency, and next-generation diagnostic platform design.“In power cycling applications, the high-temperature diffusion of impurities and mechanical stresses over time significantly reduces the operational life of standard thermoelectric coolers. The PCX Series is ideal for applications that demand hundreds of thousands of thermal cycles with ultra-fast temperature ramp rates and tight temperature control with minimal gradient,” said Andrew Dereka, Thermoelectrics Product Director, Tark Thermal Solutions. “As PCR workflows evolve toward more automated, compact, and high-throughput systems, the PCX Series provides the thermal stability OEMs need to deliver faster and more reliable diagnostic results.”For more information on the PCX Series, visit https://tark-solutions.com/products/thermoelectric-cooler-modules/peltier-thermal-cycling-pcx-series Q&AWhat are elongated PCX thermoelectric coolers used for?They are designed for PCR and molecular diagnostic instruments that require multiple temperature-controlled zones, improved melt curves, and rapid thermal cycling.How do elongated PCX TECs improve PCR accuracy?They maintain tight temperature gradients (±0.5°C) across PCR trays, reducing variability and improving DNA amplification consistency.Why are PCX TECs important for automated diagnostic systems?Their reliability, long life, and precise control support fully automated workflows, reducing technician involvement and increasing throughput.What throughput environments benefit from PCX TECs?Low-throughput point-of-care devices, medium-throughput clinical labs, and high-throughput research/core labs.How long do PCX TECs last?They are engineered to exceed 200,000 power cycles, making them ideal for constant thermal cycling in PCR instruments.Do PCX TECs support real-time PCR?Yes. Their rapid ramp rates and temperature precision make them well-suited for real-time and quantitative PCR platforms.About Tark Thermal SolutionsTark Thermal Solutions designs, develops, and manufactures active thermal management solutions for demanding applications across global medical, industrial, transportation, telecommunications and data center markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers, specialty pumps and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Tark Thermal Solutions is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.

