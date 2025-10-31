MethodSense CEO to Present at MEDICA 2025
Understanding Getting Medical Technologies Through Today’s FDA and EU MDR
Feature Presentation at MEDICA 2025
COMPAMED, Halle 8a, Stand G40
Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 15:35
Navigating FDA vs. EU MDR: Regulatory Pathways Comparison
Rita King’s session will detail the similarities, differences and challenges of what it takes to navigate through the FDA and the EU MDR:
• CE and FDA – different systems with reusable components and where to start
• Timeline comparison between FDA and CE Marking
• How to accelerate time to market
• Testing, clinical evaluation and post-market surveillance
“MethodSense continues to support global medical device manufacturers with technology-driven services designed to accelerate time to market and ensure regulatory success,” said Rita King, CEO of MethodSense. “Attendees will gain clarity on aligning with the different systems, evolving rules, practical approaches to achieving compliance, and how regulatory changes will impact business planning and submissions for medical devices including AI-powered technologies.”
Visit MethodSense in Halle 10 / F11-1 to discuss AI-enabled product compliance, eQMS integration, document & process control solutions, and investor-focused strategies.
For more information or to arrange a meeting at MEDICA, contact MethodSense at info@methodsense.com.
About MethodSense
MethodSense is a regulatory and quality consulting firm specializing in the medical device and life sciences industries. With deep expertise in FDA, EU MDR, and global regulatory pathways, MethodSense helps companies achieve compliance, accelerate market entry, and ensure product quality. Its LuminLogic® compliance management platform integrates AI efficiently along with regulatory processes, quality management, and lifecycle documentation into a seamless solution for achieving regulatory success.
