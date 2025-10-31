MethodSense CEO to Present at MEDICA 2025

Understanding Getting Medical Technologies Through Today’s FDA and EU MDR

Attendees will gain clarity on the different systems, evolving rules, practical approaches to achieving compliance, and how regulatory changes will impact business planning and submissions.” — Rita King, CEO of MethodSense

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodSense , a leader in regulatory and quality solutions for medical device companies, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at MEDICA 2025 in Dusseldorf, DE, November 17-20, Halle 10 / F11-1. As part of this year's distinguished lineup of presenters at IVAM Microtechnology Network’s COMPAMED High Tech Forum, Rita King, CEO of MethodSense, will deliver a feature presentation on “Navigating FDA vs. EU MDR: Regulatory Pathways Comparison.”Feature Presentation at MEDICA 2025COMPAMED, Halle 8a, Stand G40Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 15:35Navigating FDA vs. EU MDR: Regulatory Pathways ComparisonRita King’s session will detail the similarities, differences and challenges of what it takes to navigate through the FDA and the EU MDR:• CE and FDA – different systems with reusable components and where to start• Timeline comparison between FDA and CE Marking• How to accelerate time to market• Testing, clinical evaluation and post-market surveillance“MethodSense continues to support global medical device manufacturers with technology-driven services designed to accelerate time to market and ensure regulatory success,” said Rita King, CEO of MethodSense. “Attendees will gain clarity on aligning with the different systems, evolving rules, practical approaches to achieving compliance, and how regulatory changes will impact business planning and submissions for medical devices including AI-powered technologies.”Visit MethodSense in Halle 10 / F11-1 to discuss AI-enabled product compliance, eQMS integration, document & process control solutions, and investor-focused strategies.For more information or to arrange a meeting at MEDICA, contact MethodSense at info@methodsense.com.About MethodSenseMethodSense is a regulatory and quality consulting firm specializing in the medical device and life sciences industries. With deep expertise in FDA, EU MDR, and global regulatory pathways, MethodSense helps companies achieve compliance, accelerate market entry, and ensure product quality. Its LuminLogic® compliance management platform integrates AI efficiently along with regulatory processes, quality management, and lifecycle documentation into a seamless solution for achieving regulatory success.Contact: Karl von Gunten, MethodSense, IncEmail: kvongunten@methodsense.comWebsite: https://methodsense.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.