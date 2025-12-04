Longevity Expert Dr. Lisa Corsa to Speak at BlockBuzz Davos Masterclass 2026

Dr. Lisa Corsa, a leading authority in longevity and medical rehabilitation, joins the “Living Longer, Living Better” MasterClass panel in Davos 2026

DAVOS, CANTON OF GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lisa Corsa, founder and president of Premier Therapy Solutions, will speak at the BlockBuzz Davos Masterclass on January 20, 2026, at the Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel Belvédère. Dr. Corsa will join the "Living Longer, Living Better" panel at 09:00 CET, sharing her expertise in longevity medicine and preventive rehabilitation.

Dr. Corsa brings more than 30 years of clinical experience to the discussion. She holds doctorates in both physical therapy and manual osteopathy, and has pioneered innovative approaches that blend Eastern and Western medicine to help patients achieve optimal health and longevity.

"Dr. Corsa's work in preventive medicine and longevity aligns perfectly with the Masterclass mission of bringing together leaders who think big and act boldly," said Dustin Plantholt, Chairman of BlockBuzz. "Her insights on living longer and living better will resonate with our audience of CEOs, diplomats, and top performers."

Through Premier Therapy Solutions, Dr. Corsa has developed groundbreaking protocols for neurological rehabilitation, chronic pain management, and total body prevention. Her concierge medical rehabilitation practice serves high-profile clients worldwide, and she regularly lectures internationally on health and wellness topics.

The BlockBuzz Davos Masterclass takes place during the week of the Annual World Economic Forum, bringing together an intentionally select group of business leaders, innovators, and change-makers for a transformative experience focused on leadership, growth, and impact.

For registration information, contact Dustin@BlockBuzz.io.

About Premier Therapy Solutions:

Premier Therapy Solutions is a membership-only concierge rehabilitation facility based in

Boca Raton, Florida, specializing in longevity, wellness, and total body rehabilitation. Founded in 2010 by Dr. Lisa Corsa, the practice offers intensive therapy programs and international on-location services. Learn more at www.ptviphealth.com.

