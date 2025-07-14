Diocese of Srikakulam Announces Vibrant Summer of Faith, Service, and Global Mission

Rome Trip Holy Father Church Blessing

SRIKAKULAM , ANDHRA PRADESH , INDIA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diocese of Srikakulam is pleased to share joyful updates from a summer filled with spiritual milestones, dedicated community service, and growing global outreach. From local parish celebrations to international missions, the Diocese remains committed to living the Gospel through faith, compassion, and action.

Celebrating Faith Across Generations

Throughout June and July, the Diocese has been blessed with faith-filled events across local parishes:

• Feast of the Holy Family at Bathili Parish (June 9): Bishop Rayarala Vijaya Kumar, PIME, encouraged the faithful to look to the Holy Family as a model of unity, love, and faithfulness in their own families.

• Feast of Sahayamatha Cathedral (June 1): The Cathedral community gathered in joy for their patronal feast and celebrated the blessing of a newly constructed presbytery, symbolizing growth and commitment among parishioners.

• St. Antony of Padua Church Blessing at Shanthinagar Parish (June 7): Bishop Kumar blessed a new church, reminding all that sacred spaces nurture both community bonds and spiritual life.

• Blessing of Renovated Church at Kinjangi Village, Gangada Parish (June 10): Bishop Kumar praised the dedication and faith of parishioners who worked tirelessly to restore their church, fostering a deeper sense of unity and devotion.

• Feast of St. Thomas the Apostle (July): Bishop Kumar called on the faithful to follow St. Thomas’s example of moving from doubt to faith, reflecting the Diocese’s deep historical connection to the early Church in India.

Strengthening Vocations and Global Connections

Young leaders in the Diocese continue to step forward to serve God’s people:

• Jubilee Pilgrimage to Rome (June 20-30): Bishop Kumar, joined by 14 priests from the Diocese, undertook a Jubilee Pilgrimage to Rome. This spiritual journey included visits to major basilicas and the tombs of the Apostles, deepening unity with the universal Church and renewing their dedication to pastoral ministry.

Completion of Theological Studies:

• Br. Jeevan Kumar Suravarapu completed his theological studies at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome and is preparing for pastoral ministry in Cavriago Parish in the Diocese of Reggio Emilia, Italy.

• Dn. Naresh Orusu concluded his theological formation and was ordained to the diaconate on June 28 in Caserta, Italy. Both seminarians expressed deep gratitude to Bishop Kumar, the clergy, and all who supported them throughout their formation.

Global Mission in Papua New Guinea

Far from home, Fr. Sudheer Akkuroda continues the Diocese’s missionary efforts in Papua New Guinea. Recently, he traveled several hours along the Ramu River to baptize 173 faithful at Amarong outstation of Bosmun Parish. Despite logistical challenges, Fr. Sudheer finds joy in serving communities eager for the sacraments and spiritual guidance. He plans to return on July 5 to complete baptisms for those who could not attend the earlier celebration, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the mission.

Youth Leadership and Empowerment

Empowering young people remains a priority for the Diocese:

• Global Leaders Summit in Hyderabad (June 12): Bishop Kumar addressed over 100 delegates on youth leadership and the importance of values-based education. The event featured the launch of “Yuva Jwala,” a youth magazine designed to inspire Catholic youth across the Telugu-speaking regions.

• Youth Jubilee and Mega Job Mela (May 3-5): Although held earlier in May, its impact has continued into the summer. The event combined faith formation with practical support for employment, resulting in 72 youth securing jobs through on-the-spot interviews with 15 companies.

Serving the Poor and Vulnerable

The Diocese’s Social Service Centre (SSC) has been active in reaching communities in need:

• Medical Camps in July: Medical camps were held on July 5th in Garugubelli and July 12th in Narasannapeta. Additional camps are scheduled for July 19th in Navagam and July 25th in Seethampeta, bringing essential healthcare services to people with limited medical access.

Sheep Distribution Programs:

• On May 24, the SSC distributed sheep to families in Thudi Parish, providing them with a sustainable means of livelihood.

• Another sheep distribution program is scheduled for Rajam Parish on July 18, aiming to help more families establish stable sources of income.

• Water Filters Distribution (June 20): The SSC provided water filters to Kothuru Parish, significantly improving health and hygiene for many local families.

Bishop Kumar expressed gratitude for these efforts, saying, “Every act of service reflects Christ’s love for the poor. Together, we are building a community rooted in faith, compassion, and hope.”

A Call for Unity and Peace

In this Holy Year, Bishop Kumar echoes Pope Leo XIV’s call for all Christians to become builders of unity and peace, especially in a world facing conflict and uncertainty. He invites all the faithful to pray for those who suffer, engage in acts of charity, and remain steadfast in hope.

“Our hearts must remain places of hope,” Bishop Kumar shared. “In prayer and in action, let us stand beside those in need and bring the light of Christ wherever there is darkness.”

Looking Ahead

As new vocations arise, missions grow, and communities continue to thrive, the Diocese of Srikakulam remains committed to spreading the Gospel and serving those in need. The Diocese extends heartfelt thanks to all clergy, religious, benefactors, and faithful who journey together in building a community of faith, hope, and love.

