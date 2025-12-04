The Festival is a major international event devoted to innovation, the future, and the resolution of global challenges,

TURIN, PIEMONTE, ITALY, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turin becomes the Capital of Europe’s Universities - four days dedicated to innovation and climate-change solutions.

• On 21 May 2026, the Festival will open in one of Turin’s most iconic locations with a spectacular laser-beam show projected into the stratosphere and captured by satellites, under the artistic direction of Hollywood manager Oscar Generale. The evening will culminate with the Global Concert for Climate Action, broadcast live worldwide to support the funding of the best university projects.

• From 22 to 23 May, researchers, students, and universities from around the world will present projects and solutions to address the global climate crisis.

• On 24 May, the Guest Country of Honour will host the International Closing Ceremony in a stadium of the selected nation.

• The top projects will receive funding and will be included in the University Climate Manifesto, supported by the proceeds from the Climate Action Concerts.

European University Festival

From 21 to 24 May 2026, Turin will host the first edition of the European University Festival – Climate Change (www.europeanuniversityfestival.eu), held under the High Patronage of the European Parliament and the National Research Council of Italy (CNR).

Its aim is to create a permanent scientific and cultural network for new generations, involving universities, students, researchers, and partners from around the world.

An opening ceremony with global impact

The Festival will open on 21 May 2026 in one of Turin’s most emblematic locations, with a ceremony broadcast live worldwide and featuring international stars. The event will begin with a spectacular laser-beam show crossing the stratosphere - an unprecedented visual effect captured by satellites - highlighting the global dimension of the initiative.

This will be followed by the Global Concert for Climate Action, an international charity performance supporting university-driven climate solutions. The artistic direction is entrusted to Oscar Generale, Hollywood producer and manager.

For four days, Turin will become an international laboratory where:

• universities present their research projects;

• researchers propose innovative solutions to counter climate change;

• students and young talents collaborate in a creative and competitive environment.

The best projects will be selected and funded by the Scientific Committee and included in the University Climate Manifesto, a document gathering the most innovative proposals from European and international universities.

Scientific Committee and guests of honour

The Scientific Committee will include world-renowned experts and institutions in the fields of climate, science, and innovation, including:

• Prof. Luca Mercalli — Coordinator of the Scientific Committee; President of the Italian Meteorological Society

• Prof. Michael Oppenheimer — Geosciences and International Affairs, Princeton University; Contributor to the Nobel Prize–winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

• Prof. Claudio Cassardo — Department of Physics, University of Turin; expert in atmospheric physics

• Prof. Salvatore Bitonti — Director of the Albertina Academy of Fine Arts of Turin

• Giorgio Chiellini — internationally acclaimed athlete, Captain of the Italian National

Football Team, UEFA Euro 2021 champion, along with other distinguished global guests and researchers.

Official launch

The initiative will be officially launched in February 2026 with a conference at the European Parliament, marking the beginning of a Festival set to become a global point of reference.

